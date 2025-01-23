Amber weather warning ahead of Storm Éowyn

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring 90mph winds to parts of the UK [PA Media]

Bad weather is set to hit the country as Storm Éowyn brings severe gales.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings, including an amber wind warning for parts of north Wales on Friday with gusts of up to 90mph (145km/h) in coastal areas.

Forecasters warned there was a danger to life and a chance buildings could be damaged.

They added travel was likely to be affected and power cuts were possible.

The amber warning is in place from 06:00 GMT on Friday until 21:00 and covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also three yellow weather warnings in place for wind and rain.

The first, for wind, is in place from 07:00 on Thursday until 18:00 and covers Anglesey, Bridgend, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Swansea and Vale of Glamorgan.

The second for wind is in place from all of Friday and covers the whole of Wales.

The yellow warning for rain is in place from 00:00 on Friday until 09:00 and covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

An amber weather warning is in place across north Wales on Friday [Met Office]

Storm Éowyn is the fifth named storm of the 2024-25 season, which began in October last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down," a Met Office spokesman said.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible."

The forecaster advised people to secure loose items, such as bins and garden furniture, and gather torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling are urged to be cautious.