Ambulance and car crash, killing one and leaving more hospitalized, SC cops say

A man was killed late Saturday night when the car he was driving was involved in a crash with an ambulance, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a collision Richland Avenue East near Augusta Road, the sheriff’s office said Sunday in a news release. That’s in Aiken, about five miles from the campus of USC Aiken.

A Dodge Charger hit the passenger side of an Aiken County ambulance, and the man driving the car died, according to the release.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the Charger driver.

The EMS crew suffered minor injuries was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Further information on their conditions was not available.

The sheriff’s office said that the EMS unit was not transporting any patients at the time of the collision, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone involved in the wreck was wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the collision was not available, but it continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Through Wednesday, 193 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 14 people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.