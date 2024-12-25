Ambulance trust received complaints about paramedic’s driving before crash that killed colleague

Alice Clark was so excited to qualify as a paramedic, said her parents - Solent News

A coroner has criticised an ambulance trust after it failed to properly deal with complaints relating to a paramedic’s driving before he killed a junior colleague in a crash.

Alice Clark, 21, suffered catastrophic injuries when Edward Riding crashed their emergency vehicle into the rear of a cement lorry, an inquest heard.

Staff at the South East Coast Ambulance Service had previously complained about Riding’s driving “standards” but these were “not dealt with appropriately”, it was found.

Roger Hatch, North West Kent senior coroner, said if criticism had been dealt with properly, then this could have “changed the outcome” for Ms Clark, who had only been in the job for a few weeks.

An inquest heard Ms Clark died on duty when the ambulance she was travelling in crashed into the lorry on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, on Jan 5 2022.

The junior paramedic, Riding, and a third passenger were heading to an emergency when the ambulance hit the kerb and bounced off a parked lorry before slamming into the back of the cement truck.

Mr Hatch said the impact of the collision caused the vehicle to become “embedded” in the rear of the lorry, which trapped both the driver and Ms Clark within the vehicle.

The third passenger, a student paramedic, was in the back and able to get out of the van, but suffered severe concussion.

Despite attempts from Helicopter Emergency Medical Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service to save Ms Clark, she died at the scene.

Earlier this year, Rider admitted causing her death by careless driving.

The coroner said: “The death of Alice Clark was due to a road traffic accident but that there was a failure by the South East Coast Ambulance Service in their investigation of complaints they had received from other members of their staff over [the driver] where if it had been acted upon could have changed the outcome.”

During the inquest, it was heard that complaints had been received by other paramedic passengers as to the “unsafe driving standards” of Riding.

“These were not dealt with appropriately,” Mr Hatch said. “I am concerned that this could occur in the future and put lives at risk.”

He said that there is “no formal complaint procedure in place”, adding: “I am concerned by the evidence that a paramedic raises a complaint with their supervisor and there are no written notes/statement taken and the paramedic is not updated regarding the investigation/outcome.

“I am concerned that without a set complaint procedure in place with statement taking, interviews and time limits, lives could be at risk.”

The coroner further noted that the driving standards are assessed by “drive outs” with managers and suggested they should instead be carried out by independent assessors.

Mr Hatch sent the prevention of future deaths report to South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

‘She was beautiful, kind, fun-loving’

Speaking about their daughter, Ms Clark’s parents said: “Alice was so excited to qualify as a paramedic and looked forward to every shift.

“She was a beautiful, kind, fun-loving daughter, sister and granddaughter. She loved to travel and anyone who met her loved her.

“She will be missed more than words can say by family and friends.”

Paying tribute, Giovanni Mazza, manager of Ms Clark’s Paddock Wood base, said: “Although she had only been with us for a short time, Alice was already very much part of our ambulance family and will be remembered as a kind and dedicated paramedic.

“She will be deeply and sadly missed by her colleagues and we’re sending our love and prayers to her family and friends during this horrendous time.”

In January, Riding, 45, of Crowborough, East Sussex, admitted causing her death by careless and inconsiderate driving.

In April, he was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, at Maidstone Crown Court.