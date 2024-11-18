Ambulance worker praised for saving girl on bridge

A member of the ambulance service has been given an award after saving a girl who was on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge over a major road.

Emergency medical technician Ian Willgress from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) was called to the A47 at Longwater in Norwich, Norfolk earlier this year with his colleague, mental health nurse Dawn Dee.

He was given a certificate of commendation for grabbing the 15-year-old girl who showed signs that she "felt she had nothing to live for".

"This incident was just another day on the job for me... crews every week make selfless decisions to do more," he said.

"Police were on the scene and we were briefed that there was a 15-year-old girl on a six-inch ledge the wrong side of the railings on a bridge 40-feet above the A47.

"Dawn and I agreed the only chance we had was to try and talk her back over the barrier."

When the pair approached the girl, she would not communicate with them, he said.

"We discussed the risk of grabbing the girl with police on the scene, but I decided that if I believed she was going to fall or jump, I would grab her.

"I grabbed her. The police helped me bring her to the other side of the rail and she was taken to hospital for further help," he said.

'Epitome of selfless courage'

Mr Willgress, who has worked in the NHS for 34 years, worked in secure psychiatric units before joining EEAST in 2007.

For 25 years, he also served as an Army medic reservist.

He was nominated for the award by leading operations manager Gary Ball who said he had "totally disregarded his own safety to save a life".

"Ian took the instantaneous decision to place hands on the patient, firmly making contact and pulling her to the correct side of the bridge and safety.

"He is the epitome of selfless courage and I have the utmost respect and admiration for his actions."

Follow Norfolk news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

Related internet links

More on this story