Ambulances accused of dumping patients at A&E without proper handovers

Dr Adrian Boyle says A&E departments are being treated as if they have ‘elastic walls’ - Paul Grover

Ambulances are increasingly dumping patients in corridors at A&E units without proper handover, the President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned.

Dr Adrian Boyle, the most senior A&E doctor in the country, said “unilateral” action being taken by ambulance trusts was putting the most vulnerable patients at risk.

He said paramedics should be working with nurses in casualty units to ensure that key clinical information is passed on, and not leaving patients unsupervised.

But he claimed that increasing numbers of ambulance trusts had lost patience with long waits at A&E and embarked on a high-risk strategy of “drop and go”.

“We have got patients who are ill and vulnerable and need to be properly cared for, and we are putting the work on to overstretched departments and overloaded nurses and inevitably this is putting the patients at risk,” Dr Boyle said.

“With drop and go, at 45 minutes, they will put a patient onto a trolley. They’ll let a nurse know this patient is there and then they will go,” he added, highlighting policies being introduced by a number of ambulance trusts.

“Our concern is that the handover between ambulance services and trusts is not as complete or safe as it should be,” the senior medic continued, saying units were being treated as though they had “elastic walls”.

Dr Boyle said too often ambulance services were taking decisions that were “target-driven” to improve their own performance on handover delays, and response times.

“Leaving a patient without proper handover to meet a target is unsafe,” he said. “My fear is that they are hitting the target, but missing the point.”

Dr Boyle fears that ambulance staff are being driven by response time targets, rather than patient safety - VV Shots/iStock

Dr Boyle also said too many A&E patients were being left in corridors, where crucial signs of deterioration could be missed. He accused health officials of “an admission of defeat” in tolerating such practices.

As part of its winter planning, NHS England published a document for hospitals called principles for providing safe and good quality care in temporary escalation spaces.

Dr Boyle accused health officials of “basically just accepting a very, very abnormal situation”.

“It’s not as if our emergency departments aren’t dangerous places at the moment, and corridor care, which is where a lot of these patients get put, we know is very bad for patients,” he explained.

“Essentially, what we’re finding is that every emergency department has an additional medical ward of people waiting to be admitted.

“Corridor care is undignified. These patients, who need to be in hospital beds, do not receive the same level of observation and care as they would in a cubicle space or inpatient bed. Routine medications can be missed and signs of deterioration can be missed by overstretched nurses.”

Dr Boyle is particularly worried about 12-hour waits in A&E, which have been closely linked to excess deaths.

Last month an independent investigation into the NHS by former health minister Lord Darzi noted that such waits are likely to be causing an additional 14,000 deaths a year – more than double all British Armed Forces’ combat deaths since the health service was founded in 1948.

Latest monthly figures show 129,012 12-hour waits at A&E units across England in September, higher than last year.

Research by the RCEM suggests that this would mean around 1,800 extra deaths in one month alone.

Dr Boyle suggested hospitals are simply too crowded to operate safely – with occupancy reaching 93.1 per cent in September, long before winter sets in.

He is also concerned that health officials are focusing on performance against the four-hour A&E target – which Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has vowed to hit within a first term in power – to the neglect of the target to cut 12-hour waits.

Wes Streeting wants patients to be seen within four hours of arriving at an A&E department - Jeff Overs/PA

“There is much more harm attached to performance on 12-hour waits,” said Dr Boyle, noting that NHS England’s winter planning letter made no reference to such delays.

The latest published data for England shows a slight improvement in four-hour waits, while 12-hour delays are worsening.

In January 2023, a leaked letter revealed that London Ambulance Service was asking for all patients waiting more than 45 minutes for handover to be “handed over immediately to ED (emergency department) staff allowing the ambulance clinicians to leave and respond to the next patient waiting in the community.”

Dr Boyle said: “Drop and go is a poor and unilateral response to a chronic lack of capacity in the emergency care system. We understand the importance of getting ambulances back on the road as quickly as possible, but the lack of commitment from NHSE to tackling 12-hour stays is creating intolerable crowding in our emergency departments. If 12-hour stays were tackled we would not need drop and go.”

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of London Ambulance Service said: “The safety of our patients is paramount, and the risks to patients waiting extended periods of time at home for an ambulance are well known. A fundamental element of the care we provide is ensuring we can get to people who need us quickly.

“Before agreeing this new approach with NHS England and all London hospitals, our crews were regularly losing up to 600 hours of time waiting to hand over patient care at hospitals every day. That is approximately 15 per cent of our ambulances out of action for the whole day, and is time that could have been spent responding to, and caring for, patients. That number of time lost is now almost half what it was.

“While the whole of the emergency and urgent care system is under pressure and demand for our services is high, we need to work collaboratively to ensure our patients get the care they need. Our staff will only follow the 45-minute handover policy when it is safe for the patient to do so.”

South Central Ambulance Service Trust’s winter plan says it is considering the introduction of “immediate handover” processes within 30 minutes.

Dr Boyle notes a ‘chronic lack of capacity in the emergency care system’ - Andrius Kaziliunas/iStock

The trust said the process had been developed with hospitals and was only implemented at times of extreme pressure on 999 services.

A spokesman said: “Once implemented, all patient handovers are carried out by the ambulance crew with the nurse in charge or other hospital clinician. Patients are not simply left by the crew with no handover.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has an “emergency handover process” which “should be considered when queues are forming and there is no immediate plan in place to address the delays quickly”.

The trust said its approach had been developed in partnership with hospitals, meaning that at 45 minutes an operational commander would attend and inform the hospital that it would implement the emergency handover process, with immediate handover of patients who had waited this long, followed by those who had waited more than 30 minutes.

Anna Parry, managing director of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) said: “To ensure the best possible care for patients receiving urgent and emergency care services, close collaboration between ambulance service and emergency department colleagues is imperative.

“Hospital handover delays continue to be a top priority for AACE and its members, as they have been for a number of years. The evidence is clear that when emergency department admissions increase, so do the number of 12-hour stays in emergency departments, and there is a knock on effect on hospital handover delays and the ambulance response to emergencies in the community.”