Amelia Dimoldenberg appears to be dating Olivia Rodrigo's film producer ex-boyfriend

Amelia Dimoldenberg may have just hosted her last Chicken Shop Date as a single woman! That’s right, “the chicken girl” is finally spoken for.

The 31-year-old has been making a show of her singledom for years as part of her beloved interview format, but that could all be changing.

Because Dimoldenberg is now in a relationship and, heartbreakingly, it’s not with Andrew Garfield. Nor is it with a famous rapper, as appeared to be Dimoldenberg’s previous “type.”

The Daily Mail has revealed that Dimoldenberg is currently dating American film producer Adam Faze.

The pair were spotted at the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA 2025 Rising Star party this Wednesday and are thought to have met through mutual friends.

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the Vanity Fair EE BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Party (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

While Faze may not be hugely well known, he has been previously linked with Grammy award-winning singer Olivia Rodrigo, whom he dated in 2021, when Rodrigo was 20 and he was reportedly 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Faze and Dimoldenberg may have some serious compatibility, given that Faze has created a viral internet show of his own.

Faze is the producer of “Boy Room”, the social media series that sees a female presenter rearrange the unoptimised living spaces of adult men. Kind of like Bobby from Queer Eye if he came in Instagram Reels form.

(Adam Faze via Instagram)

“Before I became a full-time creator, I was working in Hollywood as a producer attempting to sell TV shows and movies in an industry that was shrinking,” Faze previously said of his career path. “[Now, I’m] making shows the average young person has actually seen.”

Meanwhile Dimoldenberg is the creator of the wildly successful Chicken Shop Date YouTube series, where she interviews celebrities in various London chicken shops.

The series has catapulted her to global fame and Dimoldenberg now regularly features as a red carpet interviewer for glitzy Hollywood events, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

Dimoldenberg has been romantically linked to former guests on her Chicken Shop Dates series, including rapper Aitch, but Adam Faze has yet to make an appearance. Perhaps we can expect a Boy Room/Chicken Shop Dates crossover in the near future.