Amelia Dimoldenberg Sends PSA to Crushes Before Posting Unrecognizable “Monsters Inc. ”Halloween Costume: 'Lock Your Phone Away'

Following her viral 'Chicken Shop Date' interview with Andrew Garfield, the host sent a PSA to her crushes about her Halloween costume

ameliadimz/TikTok Amelia Dimoldenberg as Roz from Monsters Inc.

Amelia Dimoldenberg knows her crushes are "always watching."

The Chicken Shop Date host, 30, sent out an important PSA to her love interests before sharing her Halloween costume on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 30.

"This is a Public Service Announcement to all the guys I have a crush on (you know who you are)," Dimoldenberg wrote in the post. "Please lock your phone away [and] dispose of it for the next 72 hours. I am about to post my Halloween costume for 2024. Thank you!"

ameliadimz/TikTok Amelia Dimoldenberg

The post was followed up with the creator's epic costume where she completely transformed into Roz, the office administrator from Monster's Inc. Dimoldenberg showcased her unrecognizable transformation on Instagram and TikTok as she penned herself the "original office siren."

In a second TikTok, Dimoldenberg posed and danced as the iconic Monster's Inc. character, writing, "this office is now closed" in the caption.

Some fans speculated that the PSA may have been directed towards Andrew Garfield following their flirty exchanges during his Chicken Shop Date on Oct. 18.

The interview with the 41-year-old We Live in Time actor was already highly anticipated after sparks flew between the pair during their red carpet run-ins at GQ's Man of the Year Awards in 2022 and at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Before his Chicken Shop Date episode premiered on YouTube, Dimoldenberg raised eyebrows as she shared her current relationship status on The Drew Barrymore Show on Oct. 17.

ameliadimz/TikTok Amelia Dimoldenberg

"I'm feeling really good about being single at the moment, but that's because I kissed someone recently," Dimoldenberg teased to Barrymore, 49, before adding that she kissed "with tongue."

During Garfield's Chicken Shop Date, the pair addressed their flirty relationship head-on as Dimoldenberg pointed out their "vibey" chemistry through the years. "You've been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle, so I'm actually surprised you're here," she teased.

They continued their banter throughout the episode as they tried to define their relationship with one another. While the two seemingly joked about being "friend-zoned" at the end of the interview, fans still speculated that there could be more going on as Dimoldenberg teased Garfield that he has her number if he ever wants to go on a real date.

At the end of the episode, Garfield called their date "a practice round," before adding, "I think we should do it again actually, and better."

