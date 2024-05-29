Amelia Warner syas hubby Jamie Dornan 'Sings ALL THE TIME!'.

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4. While he wouldn't elaborate, it appears defenceman Philip Broberg will see his first action of the playoffs. Veteran forward Corey Perry and centre Ryan McLeod also look set to draw in. Edmonton defenceman David Desharnais and forwards Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick stayed out late after t