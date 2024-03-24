Amended RDN budget sets Area B tax rate at $79.01/$100,000

An amended Regional District of Nanaimo five-year financial plan has been adopted by board directors with five opposed.

Directors adopted the budget at their March 12 meeting. The total 2024 tax requisition is $87.5 million, an increase of $8.9 million (11.4 per cent) over 2023 and total expenditures of $325.4 million. With the recent addition of the Gabriola Health and Wellbeing Service, the RDN now delivers 108 services to various parts of the district. Thirty-four of the services are shared amongst multiple member jurisdictions such as regional parks and solid waste.

A budget was approved initially in December. The amended budget includes 2024 assessments from BC Assessment Authority, 2023 actual financial results for the RDN, final parcel counts and motions made by directors for specific service areas since December.

The tax requisition for Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) is $2,250,406, up $151,568 over 2023. The general services property tax is $79.01 per $100,000 an increase of $9.42 from last year. Parcel taxes remain at $16.

The approved budget from December set the tax requisition at $2,351,993 with a general services property tax of $77.31 per $100,000.

Major Area B-specific changes since December include additions of $50,592 for the new Gabriola Island Community Health and Wellbeing Service, $23,659 to the Gabriola Transit Contribution (GERTIE), $4,399 to the Gabriola Island Taxi Saver Program and reductions of $44,100 in Area B community parks and $11,400 in the Area B feasibility study contribution. Other changes contributed to by multiple areas of the regional district include a $500,000 reduction to the contribution to reserve for updates to the RDN’s administrative building and $50,000 to annual community grants budget, which still reflects an increase over the 2023 grants budget.

Four of the five directors opposed to adopting the plan were from electoral areas and noted strong opposition to the tax increases from their respective electors as the reason for their votes. Compared to 2023, the change per $100,000 ranges from $3 to $15.27 throughout the district.

The board heard from a delegation of Nanoose Bay taxpayers who noted, among other proposals, that the financial planning process should be adapted, including through better engagement with residents.

“We’ve made improvements in the process this year and have had discussions as a board and with [Chief Administrative Officer] Holmes, and it’s always a process of improvement and being specific about what we would like as far as next steps going forward,” Board Chair and Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig, who voted in favour of adoption, said.

A report on “re-evaluating and re-imagining” the financial planning process is scheduled to be presented to the board in April, Holmes said.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder