Amended writ filed on behalf of GUSD calling for a Special Election
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
The man suspected of being behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was a “big” supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in November, a senior law enforcement official tells the Daily Beast. That revelation came from an interview between Matthew Livelsberger’s loved ones and investigators, the source said. His family added that they believed the 37-year-old Green Beret, who died in Wednesday’s blast outside Trump International Hotel, had Republican leanings. The revelation tracks with o
President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
The man the FBI says rammed his truck into New Year's revelers had been having severe financial difficulties despite holding a $120,000-a-year job
The new couple were first spotted holding hands in early December, before Don Jr.'s split from longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had been revealed
Donald Trump accompanied his wife in a black tuxedo.
Russian natural gas has stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine after a five-year transit contract expired.
Outgoing President Joe Biden will award the second-highest civilian medal to two of Donald Trump’s political foes, in a final affront to the president-elect before he takes office. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson will be honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their work in leading the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters tried to block the certification of Biden’s presidential victory. This will rattle Trump, who previously claime
As Americans reckoned with the New Orleans terrorist attack, we were reminded what it's like to have a narcissist like Donald Trump as president.
Whatever you think 2025 will bring, you’re most likely wrong.
Mary Anne MacLeod Trump died in 2000.
As Trump and his incoming administration threaten Mexican drug cartels, experts warn their plan could create more violence and put Americans in danger
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge. The FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, died in a shoot-out with police and was born and raised in America. Sky's US partner NBC News obtained a picture of him from officials in Texas, where he lived.
Last month, in the waning days of the Biden administration, the SEC set a tight deadline of several days for demanding that Elon Musk pay a settlement or face civil charges relating to alleged securities violations during his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in 2022. Musk broke the news himself in a social-media post: “Oh Gary, how could you do this to me?” he wrote, referring to SEC Chair Gary Gensler. He added a smiley-face emoji but attached a legal letter condemning the “improperly motivated” ultimatum: “We demand to know who directed these actions—whether it was you or the White House.”
The X owner has launched yet another attack on the PM.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is said to be reflecting on his future over the holidays after the resignation of his top cabinet minister, Chrystia Freeland, in mid-December. The bombshell move prompted a fresh wave of calls for Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader from inside and outside the caucus.
The Dec. 29, 2024, plenary session of the Eighth Party Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was presented as a grand showcase of North Korea's achievements and a roadmap for its future.
BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday that the kingdom executed six Iranian men for drug smuggling, sparking strong objections from Iran at a time when the two countries are trying to mend relations.
The vanquished party is always one election away from redemption.
New federal legislation will require digital platforms such as Uber and DoorDash to report information about their workers' income to the Canada Revenue Agency, a move one expert says will allow the federal government to spot those who aren't accurately reporting their earnings. But some in the sector feel gig workers are being unfairly targeted when they are already making low wages with no benefits.Under the federal legislation, gig platform operators such as Uber and DoorDash are now required