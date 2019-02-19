America's Got Talent: The Champions Finale Recap: Did the Right Act Win?

Following seven weeks of fierce competition, America’s Got Talent: The Champions has finally crowned its winner, someone Simon Cowell claims to be “the best of the best of the best of the best of the best.” (Did we miss any?)

But before revealing the champion of Champions, Monday’s two-hour finale looked back on the high points of the season. Viewers were even treated to encore performances from fan-favorite contestants like Tokio Myers, the Clairvoyants and Jackie Evancho.

And if behind-the-scenes history is more your speed, you probably loved the finale’s special look at how America’s Got Talent came to be — from its humble beginnings as a “terrible, overcomplicated, too-long” pilot called Paul O’Grady’s Got Talent. The old clips of former judges like David Hasselhoff and Brandy Norwood were also straight-up treats. (This finale may have been pure filler, but it was darn good filler.)

Monday’s Champions finale also marked Heidi Klum and Mel B’s final episode of America’s Got Talent as full-time judges. Neither will return for the show’s upcoming 13th season, with Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union assuming their vacant seats on the panel. In related news, Tyra Banks is also bidding AGT adieu, passing her hosting duties along to Champions emcee Terry Crews.

The second half of the finale introduced some of Champions’ top 12 acts into the mix, beginning with yet another intense display of recklessness from Deadly Games, backed by Cristina Ramos and Brian Justin Crum duetting on a killer rendition of Queen’s “The Show Must Go On.” Next up, Shin Lim enlisted the help of Crews’ Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Melissa Fumero for one last mind-blowing trick. Another unexpected team-up came courtesy of Darci-Lynne Farmer and The Muppets’ own Rowlf, who duetted with “Edna” for a special ballad dedicated to Cowell.

Then came the results, which included quite a few surprises. (Seriously, no love for Susan Boyle? After last week’s performance, I figured she had this in the bag.) Anyway, here’s how the season’s top five turned out: Preacher Lawson brought up the rear in fifth place, followed by Cristina Ramos in fourth and Kseniya Simonova in third. Second place went to Darci-Lynne Farmer, leaving Shin Lim as the Champions’ official winner.

Do you think the right act won America’s Got Talent: The Champions? Weigh in with your thoughts on Shin Lim’s victory below.