America created peace in Europe after WWII. We can’t let Russia undo it in Ukraine | Opinion

Russia’s looming new offensive in its war against Ukraine can feel far away from America’s heartland. But in my conversations across the country, I am discovering that a free Ukraine matters to Americans.

These conversations, held so far in Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania, are central to our Whistlestop Tour to 10 states. I am joined by Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States and Howard Buffett, whose foundation plays a significant role in helping Ukrainian farmers and communities. We speak with farmers, local governments, civic and faith-based organizations, businesses and Ukrainian-American communities about how the war directly impacts American security and prosperity.

These conversations echo another whistle-stop tour after the Second World War. In 1947 and 1948, General George Marshall Jr., President Harry S. Truman and other leaders traveled the country to talk about the importance of the Marshall Plan and the dangerous Cold War world America was entering.

This week, we observe the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a decisive moment in American leadership that partially liberated a continent from German aggression and occupation. After victory in Europe, America made another powerful choice to invest again in our shared security and prosperity by helping to rebuild Western Europe through the Marshall Plan and protect it through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. These decisions sent a powerful message of hope. Seventy-five years later, that investment has paid off: Europe is our largest trade and investment partner and strongest security partner.

It is vital that we again talk to Americans about our investment in Ukraine in support of its war against Russian aggression — and what the return on that investment will mean for the United States, just as we did in the last century. I am often asked important questions: Can Ukraine win? What happens if it loses? And I always find America’s great spirit of generosity and hear: What can we do to help? Many are already helping Ukraine through donation drives, volunteering skills such as training for surgeons or providing medical equipment, including prosthetics.

But I also encounter many Americans who repeat Russian propaganda. Their messages flood social media, and unfortunately are parroted by politicians. For example, given Russia’s crackdown on Christian groups in occupied Ukraine, it’s unbelievable how many believe the very opposite is true. These false statements led many in Congress to vote in April against the aid package for Ukraine despite their constituencies benefiting from the package through orders to local factories.

In our conversations, I found four things were important for why Ukraine must remain free.

First, it protects America. Russian President Vladimir Putin is quite clear. He laments the breakup of the Soviet Union and sees his war in Ukraine as a proxy war against the U.S. and NATO. He’s fighting with the help of China, Iran and North Korea, all of them hostile to America. If Ukraine loses, China will grow stronger.

Second, the American economy benefits by providing this assistance. Most of Congress’ aid package for Ukraine will be spent in the United States on ammunition, missiles and weapons systems. This benefits American families and businesses. If Putin, with China’s help, expands his war, the global and U.S. economy will be at great risk. The U.S. and Europe account for more than one third of all global trade.

Third, freedom is on the line — which so many among our great farming communities understand so clearly. If you ever see combine harvesters and trucks gathering in a field, it likely means a farmer is in need, and neighbors are helping the family with the harvest. Ukrainians are a community in need today — and they will help us someday when we are in need, just as our NATO allies did when the U.S. was attacked on 9/11. When American farmers hear about Ukrainian farmers being driven off the land they love, seeing their harvests stolen and their land filled with mines, they know freedom is at stake.

The most powerful of all these reasons is that American assistance sends a clear message of hope. There will be a better tomorrow for Ukraine. Sustained support for the Ukrainian people will strengthen American security and prosperity, too. America has the alliances and resources that can help Ukraine win and rebuild — a power greater than Russia’s efforts to destroy. That’s what we did more than seven decades ago. We did it then, and we can do it now.

Heather A. Conley is president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created as a living memorial to the Marshall Plan and the importance of allies in strengthening America’s security and prosperity. She is a former U.S. assistant deputy secretary of state.