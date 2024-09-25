‘America’s Got Talent’ Crowns Season 19 Winner On NBC

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the America’s Got Talent Season 19 finale.

After a whole season of show-stopping performances, America’s Got Talent Season 19 has crowned its winner.

After the public voted for their favorite, one act took home the $1 million prize at the NBC talent competition hosted by Terri Crews.

The America’s Got Talent Season 19 finale included performances by Olmypic star Simone Biles, Michael Bublé, Neal Schon, members of Journey, Steve Aoki, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Magic Mike Live Las Vegas cast, Andra Day, and Detroit Youth Choir.

Who made it to the America’s Got Talent Season 19 final?

• Airfootworks (Dance group)

• Brent Street (Dance group)

• Dee Dee Simon (Singer)

• Hakuna Matata Acrobats (Acrobatic act)

• Learnmore Jonasi (Comedian)

• Richard Goodall (Singer)

• Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act)

• Sebastián & Sonia (Aerial act)

• Sky Elements (Drone act)

• Solange Kardinaly (Quick change act)

Who were the America’s Got Talent Season 19 finalists in the Top 5?

5. Learnmore Jonasi (Comedian)

4. Solange Kardinaly (Quick change act)

3. Sky Elements (Drone act)

2. Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act)

1. Richard Goodall (Singer)

Who won America’s Got Talent Season 19?

Richard Goodall was crowned the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 19.

Richard Goodall, winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19

Deadline talked to Goodall after his America’s Got Talent win and told us he was shocked with the results.

“I went into every single portion of the show with no expectations,” Goodall told us. “I’ve just gone out there and left it all out on the stage. I sang a song and whatever happens, happens. I’ve just went out there, every single time, and had fun and soaked in everything that I’ve been taught here on the show.”

Goodall’s biggest support throughout the experience was his wife who accompanied him during the quarterfinals, semifinals and the finale.

“She was always like, ‘You know, you’re going to make it all the way. If we just choose the right song, you’re going to make it all the way,'” Goodall recalled his wife telling him. “And in every single round, we jumped the hurdle until finally, I was crowned the winner, which still, it just, doesn’t… I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

Goodall said the prize money “is going to change our lives” and noted that “whatever happens after the show, I’m sure will just be icing on the cake.”

“We’re going to have us a nice little house and be able to retire, maybe retire in style and see what other opportunities are on the horizon,” he added.

Goodall said he wanted his story to inspire people to never give up on their dreams, remembering that he had auditioned for AGT in 2009 but didn’t make it.

“I’ve been a fan of the show for years,” he said. “I had tried out and it wasn’t that I gave up, it was just like if it was meant to be, it was meant to be. And then here I am at my age, and I’m back up doing it.”

