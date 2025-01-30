American Airlines CEO Says 'We Don't Know Why' Black Hawk Helicopter 'Came into the Path' of Plane

Authorities believe 67 people died in the crash, which took place over the Potomac River

An American Airlines plane collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29



On the morning of Thursday Jan. 30, authorities said they don't believe there were any survivors



American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said the crash took place“on an otherwise normal approach” for the plane as it prepared to land at Reagan National Airport

The CEO of American Airlines is seeking answers about the mid-air collision of a military helicopter and one of its regional passenger planes while it was trying to land at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, just before 9 p.m., an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers collided with an American Airlines plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, resulting in a fiery collision that sent both plummeting into the nearby Potomac River.

Authorities have said they do not believe there were any survivors.

In a press conference on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom shared what he knew “at this early stage.”

American Eagle Flight 5342, a CRJ 700 operated by PSA airlines, he said, “was involved in an accident” on its “final approach into Reagan National."

The plane "collided with a military aircraft on an otherwise normal approach,” he said.

“And at this time, we don't know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft flight 5342," he said.

The plane reportedly split in two when it landed in the frigid water, NBC Washington reported.

The Army Black Hawk helicopter was reportedly upside down in the river, making it difficult for rescuers to enter it, sources told NBC Washington.

Seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asked the Black Hawk, PAT 25, if it had the CJR “in sight,” according to audio obtained by the Associated Press.

The controller made another radio call to the helicopter seconds later, saying, “PAT 25, pass behind the CRJ.”

The Black Hawk did not respond to the warnings, according to the AP. Moments later, the two aircraft crashed into each other.

During the press conference, Isom expressed his devastation about the tragedy.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken for the family and loved ones of the passengers and crew members and also for those that were on the military aircraft,” he said. “Our focus right now is doing everything that we can to support all of those involved and also the PSA Airlines team. This is devastating.”

Isom added, “I know that there are many questions at this early stage. I just won't be able to answer many, but we'll provide additional information as it comes.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had strong words about the crash.

“It is not standard to have aircraft collide,” he said at the press conference. “I’ll be clear on that.

“But prior to the collision, the flight paths that were being flown from the military and from American, that was not unusual for what happens in the D.C. airspace.”

Isom urged any family and friends of those on board to call their toll-free designated helpline at 1-800-679-8215 for information.



Read the original article on People