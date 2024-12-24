American Airlines Christmas Eve flight delays? What to expect after temporary ground stop

American Airlines flights were briefly grounded across its network Tuesday morning due to an unspecified technical issue.

While flight operations resumed after about an hour, delays and cancellations are likely to persist throughout the day as the company plays catch-up from the pause.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of 8:20 a.m. ET, flight tracking website FlightAware was not showing any significant delays or cancellations on American Airlines flights, but those numbers are likely to rise as the data is updated.

What you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or canceled

If your flight was affected by the American Airlines outage, you may be entitled to a refund. Recently-finalized rules from the Department of Transportation require airlines to refund your ticket in full, even if you purchased a non-refundable fare, if your flight is canceled and you choose not to travel.

The DOT also requires airlines to provide a refund if your flight is delayed by more than three hours for a domestic itinerary, or six hours for an international one, and you choose not to travel.

