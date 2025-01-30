American Airlines plane crash LIVE: Russian figure skaters among scores feared dead on flight that crashed into Washington DC river

A plane carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided mid-air with a US Army helicopter over Washington DC, causing a large number of fatalities.

The American Airlines plane from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into the Potomac River following the collision as it approached Reagan Washington National Airport around 9pm local time on Wednesday (2am Thursday GMT).

Three soldiers were onboard the helicopter, an Army official said.

CBS News is reporting that at least 18 bodies have been recovered by emergency services, with no survivors so far found.

President Donald Trump said he had been “fully briefed on this terrible accident”. Referring to the passengers, he added: “May God Bless their souls.”

07:49 , Megan Howe

A “highly complex” rescue operation is underway after a passenger plane collided with a US Army helicopter above Washington DC and crashed into the Potomac River at around 9pm local time on Wednesday.

•The American Airlines flight, carrying 60 passengers and four crew, was coming into land at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when it collided mid-air with the military aircraft

•Both the passenger plane and the helicopter crashed into the river, breaking into two pieces

•Washington DC fire chief John Donnelly said emergency crews are working in “extremely rough” and “windy conditions”.

• Divers are in the water and multiple boats and helicopters are scouring the river as part of the rescue operation

•CBS News has reported that at least 18 bodies have been recovered by emergency services

•Senator Roger Marshall from Kansas has suggested that all on board had died

• Donald Trump has said he is monitoring the situation after being briefed on what he described as a "terrible accident" that should not have happened

• Married world champion figure skaters, Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were onboard, according to TASS news agency

• US Figure Skating has confirmed that “several” members of its skating community were onboard the American Airlines aircraft

• The Reagan Washington National Airport will be closed until at least 11am today local time (4pm UK time)

The moment of the collision was caught on CCTV:

Watch: Rescue operation involving 300 responders underway

08:18 , Megan Howe

Rescue teams are working in extremely difficult conditions in the Potomac River, where the plane and helicopter crashed.

No official casualties have been released, but there were 64 people on the plane and three soldiers on the helicopter.

"Several" members of the skating community onboard plane

08:07 , Megan Howe

US Figure Skating has confirmed that “several” members of its skating community were onboard the American Airlines aircraft that crashed into the Potomac River.

The sport's governing body said the athletes, coaches and relatives were travelling home from a development camp held alongside the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts,” they said in a statement obtained by ABC News.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

Team USA pair skater Luke Wang wrote on X: “ Praying for all those on the flight from Wichita to DC among the passengers were skaters and coaches. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

praying for all those on the flight from wichita to dc. among the passengers were skaters and coaches. absolutely heartbreaking. 💔 — LUKE WANG (@lukeawang) January 30, 2025

Married world champion Russian figure skaters were onboard plane

07:55 , Megan Howe

TASS news agency ion Russia has reported two figure skaters were aboard the American Airlines plane that crashed near Reagan Washington National Airport.

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were married, won the world championship in pairs figure skating in 1994.

The state-run news agency cited a “source”.

Russian figure skaters and coaches Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were aboard the American Airlines plane that crashed near Reagan Washington National Airport, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday

25 Oct 1997: Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova of Russia do their routine during the Thrifty Car Rental Skate America at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

In pictures: Rescuers search for survivors

07:28 , Megan Howe

Washington, DC, fire chief John Donnelly said at the news conference that at least 300 first responders were continuing to work on the "highly complex" rescue operation.

"Conditions out there are extremely rough for the responders," Donnelly said. "It's cold. They're dealing with windy conditions."

Asked by reporters whether there were any survivors, he responded that "we don't know yet."

Inflatable boats have been launched into the Potomac River as part of the rescue operation.

Multiple helicopters, from both the police and army, have been seen flying overhead.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (AP)

Emergency response units assemble on the tarmac as search and rescue operations are underway in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington Airport (Getty Images)

Relatives "getting little to no information" about the crash from officials

07:22 , Megan Howe

Relatives gathered at the airport said they were getting little to no information from officials about the incident, adding that they were hearing more about the incident from news reports.

One woman told an airport official, "I don't know if she got on there or not," in apparent reference to a passenger on the crashed jet.

She then collapsed in tears.

President Trump says crash "should have been prevented"

07:19 , Megan Howe

President Donald Trump appeared to blame on the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers in a post on Truth Social.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

“It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.

“This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

Watch: Moment of collision caught on CCTV

07:13 , Megan Howe

Warning: Some readers may find this footage distressing

Footage has emerged showing the moment an American Airlines plane exploded after colliding mid-air near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC on Wednesday evening.

The small Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet collided with UH-60 Blackhawk US Army helicopter while landing at the airport, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

At least 18 bodies pulled from Potomac River so far

07:03 , Megan Howe

According to a report in the US, at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the river by emergency services.

Citing a police official, CBS News added no survivors have yet been found.

Officials did not provide a death toll from the collision. But U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, where the flight originated, suggested that all on board died.

He said at a news conference at Reagan airport on early Thursday: "It's really hard when you lose probably over 60 Kansans simultaneously."

"When one person dies, it's a tragedy, but when many, many, many people die, it's an unbearable sorrow," he said. "It's a heartbreak beyond measure."

Air traffic control captures final communications before crash

06:45 , Daniel Keane

Air traffic control recordings appear to capture the final attempted communications with the helicopter, callsign PAT25, before it collides with the plane, described as CRJ.

"PAT25, do you have a CRJ in sight? PAT25, pass behind the CRJ," an air traffic controller says at 8:47pm. (0147 GMT), according to a recording on liveatc.net.

Seconds later, another aircraft calls in to air traffic control, saying, "Tower, did you see that?" - apparently referring to the crash.

An air traffic controller then redirects planes heading to runway 33 to go around.

President Trump 'monitoring situation' on 'terrible accident'

06:36 , Daniel Keane

President Donald Trump says he has been briefed on the "terrible accident" .

In a statement, he thanked first responders for their "incredible work," noting that he was "monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise".

"May God Bless their souls," he added.

Good morning

06:32 , Daniel Keane

A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard has collided =with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a huge search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.

There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision.

Takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.