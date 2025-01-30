No survivors expected after plane and helicopter crash over Washington DC river, officials say
No survivors are expected after a plane and helicopter crashed in mid-air over Washington DC's Potomac River, officials say
The American Airlines flight was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when it collided with a Black Hawk helicopter as it approached Ronald Reagan National Airport. Three soldiers were in the helicopter
Officials in DC are giving a news conference - you can watch by pressing Watch live at the top of this page
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the body of the plane has been found in three different sections of the river, in waist-deep water
Rescuers earlier said they were working in "extremely rough" conditions with ice on the water, while investigators are focusing on "why the helicopter was flying at that location"
US President Donald Trump says he has been briefed on the "terrible accident" and questions why the helicopter didn't "go up or down, or turn"
