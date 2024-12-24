American Airlines flights delayed after all services grounded in the US on Christmas Eve

All American Airlines flights were grounded for an hour (Getty Images)

American Airlines flights have been cleared to fly by federal regulators an hour after all flights were grounded causing widespread disruption to the Christmas getaway in the US.

Just before 7 am eastern time (12pm UK timer) the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all American Airlines flights grounded in the States at the airline's request.

American had reported a technical issue affecting its entire system with millions traveling for the holiday.

The ground stop, according to the time stamps on the FAA's orders, lasted exactly one hour.

American has not expanded on what technical issue grounded the flights and the airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The groundings couldn't come at a worse time for the millions of travelers expected to fly over the next 10 days.

Many flights during the holidays are sold out, which makes cancellations even more disruptive than during slower periods. Even with just a brief outage, the cancellations have a cascading effect that can take days to clear up.

Passengers are reporting that boarding has recommenced, but significant delays across the country are expected

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2.