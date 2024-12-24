American Airlines says flights are resuming after all services were grounded
American Airlines says it's resuming flights after all services were grounded at the start of Christmas Eve - one of the busiest travel days of the year
The airline blames a "vendor technology issue" but says the "issue has been resolved"
The Federal Aviation Authority announced a nationwide "groundstop" for AA flights, which was lifted after an hour
Some passengers are now on the move, but delays across the country are expected
American Airlines says flights are resuming after all services were grounded