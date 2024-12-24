American Airlines says flights are resuming after all services were grounded

BBC

  • American Airlines says it's resuming flights after all services were grounded at the start of Christmas Eve - one of the busiest travel days of the year

  • The airline blames a "vendor technology issue" but says the "issue has been resolved"

  • The Federal Aviation Authority announced a nationwide "groundstop" for AA flights, which was lifted after an hour

  • Some passengers are now on the move, but delays across the country are expected

American Airlines says flights are resuming after all services were grounded

Latest Stories