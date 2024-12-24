American Airlines lift nationwide ground stop
Flights at Eppley Airfield resume after American Airlines grounded flight due to a 'technical issue.'
The CDC randomly inspects cruise ships to prevent the spread of stomach viruses. Two ships received failing scores but passed in later reviews.
I compared interior cruise rooms on Holland America Line, Norwegian, and Princess ships to find the best value, especially for solo travelers.
American Airlines grounded all its U.S. flights due to what the company described as a “technical issue” in a statement Tuesday morning. “A technical issue is affecting American flights this morning,” an American Airlines spokesperson told CNN Tuesday morning. “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to …
She also had three knives, two replica firearms and a canister of pepper spray.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Five to 15 centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate by Monday evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The more significant snowfall was fo
The Palladian-inspired Westfield House is within the prestigious Polo Ridge neighborhood amid tropical gardens and commanding views.
This destination blends old-world charm with contemporary flair.
A small plane crashed into a Brazilian town that is popular with tourists on Sunday, killing several people, local officials said.
The Maritimes are in store for some tricky travel on Christmas Eve. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
Drivers and airline passengers without reindeer and sleighs better make a dash for it: it’s beginning to look like another record for holiday travel in the U.S. (AP video by Teresa Crawford)
The Canadian Transportation Agency, the quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator tasked with enforcing air passenger rights and compensation rules, has unveiled proposed amendments to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations.If the amendments are adopted, airlines would bear more responsibility for travel disruptions caused by "exceptional circumstances," including a security threat, an unlawful act, an environmental disaster or disruptive passenger behaviour. In such cases, a flight disruption is
ROME (AP) — Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain reopened Sunday after three months of renovations, just in time for the inauguration of the 2025 Jubilee Holy Year that is expected to draw millions of visitors.
Ever since Hyatt acquired Apple Leisure Group for $2.7 billion in 2021, it has been expanding its presence in the all-inclusive resort segment, which has gone upscale in recent years.
No delays or cancellations listed at OKC Will Rogers International Airport as American Airlines experiences technical issues
A small plane crashed into a Brazilian town that's popular with tourists on Sunday, killing all 10 passengers on board and injuring more than a dozen people on the ground, Brazil's Civil Defense Agency said.
TORONTO — Proposed changes to Canada's passenger rights charter will perpetuate loopholes that allow airlines to forego compensating travellers whose flights are disrupted, say airline experts.
If the thought of going to a crowded New Year's Eve party or overpriced prix fixe dinner doesn't sound appealing this year, consider taking a New Year's trip instead. There are plenty of domestic...
Dubai, New York, Geneva, and Paris are forecasted to be among the top prime real estate markets in 2025.
Strong winds are continuing to cause some disruption as millions of people travel ahead of Christmas.
Travel experts reveal their favorite cities, countries, islands and regions for a spontaneous vacation.