American Airlines lift nationwide ground stop

CBC

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Five to 15 centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate by Monday evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The more significant snowfall was fo