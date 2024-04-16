American Airlines pilots raise alarm about safety in new union memo

American Airlines’ pilots union is warning that it’s been tracking a “significant spike” in safety and maintenance issues at the airline.

In a memo to its members that USA TODAY reviewed, the Allied Pilots Association’s Safety Committee said it was seeing a trend of tools left in wheel wells after maintenance work was performed, an increase in aircraft collisions on the ground during towing operations, poor recordkeeping and abbreviated check flights after maintenance, among other issues.

“While United Airlines is currently under public and government scrutiny, it could just as easily be American Airlines,” the memo said. The union also said airline employees appear to be under pressure to return aircraft to service in an effort to maintain flight schedules.

In a separate letter to the union’s members that USA TODAY reviewed, APA President Ed Sicher said union representatives have met with American’s management team to address their concerns.

“We secured management’s commitment to involve the union earlier in the safety risk assessment (SRA) process, and we are likewise seeking a commitment that APA will have a seat at the table for the entire quality assurance process,” Sicher’s letter said. It also encouraged members to continue taking advantage of internal reporting tools if they witness safety or maintenance-related incidents.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

The airline told The Hill in a statement that it emphasized safety in all its operations.

“Safety at any airline is a shared mission and it’s especially true at American. Our robust safety program is guided by our industry-leading safety management system,” the statement said.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines pilot union voices safety concers