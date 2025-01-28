American Airlines worker killed on tarmac during crash at Charlotte International Airport

An American Airlines employee died in an accident on the tarmac late Monday morning at North Carolina's largest airport, officials said.

Just after 9:30 a.m., a single-vehicle accident involving an airline ramp vehicle took place at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a spokesperson for the airport told USA TODAY Tuesday morning.

Emergency and medical crews immediately responded, but the employee died, the airport reported.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE officers responded to the airport for “an employee reportedly struck by a vehicle on the tarmac.”

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Charlotte Douglas International Airport," American Airlines released in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

American Airlines worker killed not yet identified

An American Airlines plane is seen at Charlotte International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. An American Airlines employee died in an accident on the tarmac on Jan. 27, 2025, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed.

Officials have not yet released the name of the employee killed.

The airport said Tuesday chaplains were available on-site.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," the airport released in a statement. "The airport is working closely with airline and first responder partners in the ongoing investigation and is providing support as needed."

USA TODAY has reached out to police.

