American Airlines worker killed on tarmac during crash at Charlotte International Airport

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·1 min read

An American Airlines employee died in an accident on the tarmac late Monday morning at North Carolina's largest airport, officials said.

Just after 9:30 a.m., a single-vehicle accident involving an airline ramp vehicle took place at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a spokesperson for the airport told USA TODAY Tuesday morning.

Emergency and medical crews immediately responded, but the employee died, the airport reported.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE officers responded to the airport for “an employee reportedly struck by a vehicle on the tarmac.”

"We are devastated by the accident involving a team member at Charlotte Douglas International Airport," American Airlines released in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency landing: 38 hurt as United flight to DC experiences ‘unexpected aircraft movement’

American Airlines worker killed not yet identified

An American Airlines plane is seen at Charlotte International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. An American Airlines employee died in an accident on the tarmac on Jan. 27, 2025, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed.
An American Airlines plane is seen at Charlotte International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. An American Airlines employee died in an accident on the tarmac on Jan. 27, 2025, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed.

Officials have not yet released the name of the employee killed.

The airport said Tuesday chaplains were available on-site.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time," the airport released in a statement. "The airport is working closely with airline and first responder partners in the ongoing investigation and is providing support as needed."

USA TODAY has reached out to police.

Emergency slide accidently deploys: Delta Air Lines flight canceled after flight crew makes mistake

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines worker killed on tarmac at Charlotte airport

Latest Stories

  • Should I warm up my car before driving on frigid winter days? Here's what experts say

    Experts warn that older cars and electric vehicles may need some extra care before hitting the road in winter.

  • I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    It can't be said that Americans weren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...

  • I’m a Mechanic: 5 Japanese Cars I would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    We've all heard it: "Japanese cars are bulletproof!" Well, hold onto your wrenches, folks. Not every car from the Land of the Rising Sun deserves that golden reputation (or your money). Be...

  • The 57 Most Beautiful Places in the World

    Covering roughly 40 percent of South America, including parts of Brazil, Peru, and Colombia, the Amazon is the largest rainforest on the planet, and home to more than 40,000 plant species and 1,300 bird species alone. Venezuela overflows with natural wonders, including the world’s highest waterfall: the 3,212-foot cascades (that’s 19 times higher than Niagara Falls) of Angel Falls, located in the UNESCO-protected Canaima National Park.

  • Japan's Honda eyes launching sub-$30,000 EV in North America, Nikkei says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Honda Motor plans to launch a small electric vehicle priced below $30,000 in North America by as early as 2026, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, as it plays catch-up in the battery-powered car market. The automaker will produce the low-cost model locally, the Nikkei said, adding it will roll it out as part of its upcoming "Honda 0 Series" global EV lineup. A Honda spokesperson said that while the automaker aims to release an EV priced below $30,000 as an entry-level model as part of the series, the company has not made any decision yet on whether to release that model in North America.

  • No, Spain isn't banning tourists. Here’s what to know before planning a trip

    Spain attracted a record 94 million tourists last year, making the Southern European nation famous for its Mediterranean coastline, sweeping landscapes and historic cities among the most visited countries on earth. The surge in visitors has stoked complaints at times from some Spaniards about “overtourism, ” with concerns about overcrowding, water use and particularly the availability and affordability of housing. Spain's government has started listening to demands for more regulation, particularly around housing in Spain's big cities, where rising home and rental prices have become a key concern for voters.

  • Supercharged 1966 Chevy Nova SS: Simple, Clean, and Mean

    It's one mean restomod.

  • Car of the Week: The First McLaren Senna Prototype Is Now up for Grabs

    The 2019 McLaren Senna XP, one of only 10 made and with less than 47 miles on it, is currently being auctioned online at SBX Cars.

  • Bash-prone bridge to get camera system fitted

    The two-metre (6'6") railway bridge at Stonea in Cambridgeshire is one of the most-bashed in Britain.

  • Elizabeth line train caught at double speed limit

    An Elizabeth line train jolted after travelling at almost twice the speed limit, the RAIB says.

  • US opens probe into sudden movement on United Airlines flight from Nigeria

    The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it is investigating a United Airlines flight on Friday from Lagos, Nigeria to Washington D.C., in which a sudden aircraft movement led to injuries of passengers and cabin crew. The NTSB said the incident on United Flight 613 occurred as the Boeing 787 was flying in Ivory Coast airspace. Aviation officials in Ivory Coast delegated the investigation to the NTSB, which will issue a preliminary report within 30 days, the agency said.

  • Drivers face costly repairs after diesel, unleaded fuel swap at Circle K near Cleveland

    Diesel fuel was stored in an underground tank tied to an unleaded gasoline pump at a Circle K in Avon, Ohio, resulting in damages for 14 motorists.

  • I’m a Mechanic: 5 Sports Cars I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    Many of us have a need for speed when we hop into a car, especially if we have money to throw at sports cars. If you want to (safely) be the fastest person on the road, you probably want a sports car....

  • What is okay, and not okay, to wear to the airport? We asked Metro Detroit travelers

    What is okay, and not okay, to wear to the airport? We asked Metro Detroit travelers

  • Tesla investors pin hopes on cheaper EV model to boost sales after lackluster 2024

    The world's most valuable automaker has seen its stock market valuation soar more than 60% to $1.3 trillion since President Donald Trump won November's election with the financial backing of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Investors are betting the new administration will ease regulation on self-driving vehicle systems that Tesla is developing. Faced with intense competition in China from BYD and other electric vehicle makers, Tesla in 2024 recorded its first-ever decline in annual deliveries.

  • 15 Largest Cities in France, Ranked by Population

    Renowned for its rich history, art and cuisine, this iconic country is home to some of the most beautiful and culturally significant cities and towns in the world. Each of the largest cities in France showcases a unique blend of heritage, modernity and vibrant local traditions. From bustling metropolises to charming coastal hubs, these communities reflect the diverse character of the nation.

  • 2025 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Is a Crossover That's Fun to Drive

    Read our 2025 Mazda CX-30 review for an in-depth look at this subcompact crossover. Explore specs, features, and expert insights to help you decide if it's the right vehicle for you.

  • I'm A Former Flight Attendant ― Book This Row If You Want It All To Yourself

    Here's how to bag that sweet, sweet space.

  • 15 Largest Cities in Japan, Ranked by Population

    Japan, a country of rich tradition and cutting-edge modernity, is home to some of the most populous cities in the world. From the industrious metropolis of Tokyo to the cultural heritage of Kyoto, the largest cities in Japan offer a unique blend of history, innovation and vibrant local life.

  • 'Nobody is in charge': Derelict boats in False Creek a growing problem, residents say

    Stephen Paetkau, the owner of Vancouver's Skookum Yacht Service, a local salvage and boat repair service, says diving for dead boats is complicated and time-consuming. It's also becoming more frequent."I think we just finished boats no. 78 and 79 since March of '21 … It's a lot for the False Creek Basin and for Granville Island and certainly for our shop," he told CBC News. On a mid-January day, Paetkau and colleagues removed a sailboat from that had been stuck for days under a boat ramp at Vani