American Apparel launched a holographic activewear collection

American Apparel has had a tumultuous past few years, to say the least. The short version of it is this: a series of scandals and lawsuits led to the firing of its founder, Dov Charney, followed by its first Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2015. The brand emerged from bankruptcy in 2016, before filing again in November 2016. American Apparel began shutting down stores in 2017 to instead run as an online-only retailer, rebranding itself as “Ethically Made—Sweatshop Free.”

Fast forward past an official relaunch, and American Apparel is back with its first activewear line since the brand overhaul. The line, called Forward, debuts today. Featuring performance-friendly, lightweight materials that are meant to be worn while training or working out, the line consists of everything from one-pieces, to leggings, to sports bras.

Oh, and did we mention that Forward is largely holographic? The Instagram-friendly collection features pink, blue, and silver holographic pieces in fabrics like satin and cotton spandex. Ranging from $28 to $38, Forward is extremely affordable and available in sizes XS to XXL.

American Apparel also teamed up with a diverse lineup of models for its campaign, like Paralympic athlete David Brown, a blind runner who competes in the 100, 200, and 400 meter events, and Luisa Fonseca, a Mexican-Guatemalan yoga instructor who is known on Instagram as @curvygirlmeetsyoga.

Shop our favorite picks from the unisex line below.

American Apparel Forward Fly Half-Zip Hoodie



This metallic hoodie is available in colors like millennial pink and silver.

American Apparel Forward Crop Legging

