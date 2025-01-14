American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards Postponed

American Cinema Editors has postponed the 75th annual ACE Eddie Awards, which was originally scheduled to be held on Jan. 18, in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. A new date was not announced.

As previously reported, the show will pivot from a black tie gala to a “come as you are” community-building fundraiser, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to wildfire relief. The organization’s annual nominee cocktail party, originally set for Jan. 16, will also be rescheduled.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the ongoing concerns for safety within our L.A. communities, we have made arrangements with UCLA and Royce Hall to postpone the 75th ACE Eddie Awards. The preceding Nominee Cocktail Party will also be rescheduled. The ACE Board agrees it is smarter and safer for everyone to push to a later date,” ACE explained in a statement to members.

“This is unprecedented and we are trying to stay as fluid as possible,” the statement continued. “As soon as we have details we will let you know, and when the event finally happens we will need to band together more than ever before. Thank you for your understanding, and it goes without saying that our hearts go out to all of our members who have been affected by the fires and to our industry as a whole.”

In addition to honoring editors in the competitive cagtegories, “Wicked” director Jon M. Chu is scheduled to receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, and editors Maysie Hoy and Paul Hirsch will receive Career Achievement Awards.

“We look forward to honoring the incredible work of our honorees and nominees and coming together as a community to support each other,” said recently-named ACE president Sabrina Plisco in a statement. “In the meantime, we are keeping everyone impacted by these fires in our hearts.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.