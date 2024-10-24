American Cinematheque’s 2nd Annual Proof Film Festival Gives ‘Take Me Home’ Top Prize

American Cinematheque’s Proof Film Festival announced the Filmmaker Award winners at their second annual festival in Culver City on Sunday.

This year’s festival featured 46 official short film selections. Each one had to convey a proof of concept of how the filmmakers would develop their short into a full-length feature or series.

Liz Sargent’s “Take Me Home” took home the Grand Jury Award. Her short film follows two sisters, Anna and Emily, as they share a rocky reunion after their mother’s passing. The two navigate Anna’s cognitive disability as they rebuild their relationship. Along with the award, Sargent also received a $60,000 camera package, courtesy of Panavision, to assist her with fleshing out a larger project from their proof-of-concept submission.

Giselle Bonilla’s “The Musical” won the Audience Choice Award. In the short, Doug Lebowitz, a middle school theater director, decides to take down his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend – Principal Brady – by secretly producing a musical about 9/11 to ruin the school — and the principal’s — precious reputation in Bonilla’s comedy.

“It was exciting to see Proof Film Festival continue to grow and develop in our second year,” American Cinematheque Film Programmer and Proof Film Festival Founder, Imani Davis, said. “Proof creates a platform for great work to find appreciative audiences, but perhaps more importantly, it is already becoming an event for these filmmakers to find solid footing as they take the next steps for their current projects, as well as sow the seeds for their future projects.”

After a successful first festival, Proof upped the ante this year by opening up the Pitch Deck Show & Tell to the general public. Out of 100 submissions, only eight were selected to pitch their concepts live to a panel of industry professionals. Lucy Porter had the winning pitch for her Silver Spoon project and came out on top in the Proof Film Festival’s Pitch Deck Show & Tell.

In addition to the short film screenings and Proof Pitch Deck Show & Tell, Proof hosted industry panels, special screenings and centerpiece conversations.

The in-person panelists included Margaret Cho, Carlos López Estrada, Danny Madden, Sean Wang, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Morgan Cooper, Valerie Bush and Karen Maine.

Additional winners included Ritvik Dhavale’s “Hema” and Chris Capel’s “Fishers of Men” sharing the Proof Film Festival’s Gold Award, Hanna Gray Organschi’s “F–k That Guy” winning the Silver Award, and Tusk’s “Ripe!” taking the fest’s Bronze Award.

See the full 2024 Proof Film Festival Filmmaker Awards winners list below:

Grand Jury Award

“Take Me Home” directed by Liz Sargent

Audience Choice Award

“The Musical” directed by Giselle Bonilla

Gold Award

“Hema” directed by Ritvik Dhavale

“Fishers of Men” directed by Chris Capel

Silver Award

“F*ck That Guy” directed by Hanna Gray Organschi

Bronze Award

“Ripe!” directed by TUSK

Pitch Deck Show & Tell Winner

“Silver Spoon” directed by Lucy Porter

The post American Cinematheque’s 2nd Annual Proof Film Festival Gives ‘Take Me Home’ Top Prize appeared first on TheWrap.