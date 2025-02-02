What American consumer goods is Canada targeting with counter-tariffs?

The federal government has released a list of American made goods that it will be tariffing starting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Saturday the federal government will hit back against the U.S. after President Donald Trump launched a trade war this weekend with punitive tariffs on all Canadian goods.

Trump followed through on a months-long threat and is slapping a 25 per cent tariff on virtually all Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy.

In retaliation, Canada will slap 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods coming into Canada as of Tuesday. The tariffs will then be applied to another $125 billion worth of American imports in three weeks' time following a consultation period.

On Sunday, Ottawa released the full list of products that will be taxed starting on Tuesday.

The list includes some supply managed products that were given Canadian market access as concessions during the negotiation of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) — but a government source said on background that the list does not amount to a full walk-back of those concessions at this point.

Here is a breakdown of what's included: