What American consumer goods is Canada targeting with counter-tariffs?
The federal government has released a list of American made goods that it will be tariffing starting Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced late Saturday the federal government will hit back against the U.S. after President Donald Trump launched a trade war this weekend with punitive tariffs on all Canadian goods.
Trump followed through on a months-long threat and is slapping a 25 per cent tariff on virtually all Canadian goods and a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian energy.
In retaliation, Canada will slap 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion worth of American goods coming into Canada as of Tuesday. The tariffs will then be applied to another $125 billion worth of American imports in three weeks' time following a consultation period.
WATCH | 'Real consequences for you' in tariff war, Trudeau tells Americans:
On Sunday, Ottawa released the full list of products that will be taxed starting on Tuesday.
The list includes some supply managed products that were given Canadian market access as concessions during the negotiation of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) — but a government source said on background that the list does not amount to a full walk-back of those concessions at this point.
Here is a breakdown of what's included:
A swath of poultry products, including turkey, chicken and eggs.
Dairy products, including milk, cream, butter, yogurt, cheeses, ice cream and margarine.
Various spices and seasonings, including: vanilla, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, ginger, cumin and others.
Fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, citrus fruits, melons, berries and stone fruits.
Coffee and tea.
Grain products, including wheat, rye, barley, oats and rice.
Cooking oil products, including canola, palm oils, and sunflower oils.
Shrimp and prawns.
Confectionery products, including flours, sugars, honey, syrups and cocoa products.
Pastas.
Prepared bakery products, including pizza, pies, cakes and other pastries.
Orange juice.
Nuts and beans.
Condiments including, mustard, ketchup and other tomato sauces, mayonnaise and salad dressings.
Soups.
Bottled water.
Alcohol, including: wine, beer, cider, whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, brandies and tequila.
Tobacco, cigarette lighters and vapes.
Cosmetics, including perfumes and make-up.
Toiletries, including shampoos, toothpaste, deodorant and soaps.
Protein powder.
Plastic building materials, including: flooring, shutters, blinds and doors.
Bathroom appliances and accessories, including: bathtubs, toilet seats, showers and sinks.
Suitcases, handbags and other bags.
Kitchen and glassware, including, forks, spoons, knives and cups.
Tires.
Horse saddles and accessories.
Various clothing items, including: coats, jackets, suits, shirts, skirts, pants, shorts, dresses, underwear, bras, pyjamas, babywear, sports clothing, socks, scarves, gloves and belts.
Lumber and wood products, including: plywood, beams, fibreboard, windows, shingles, flooring, doors and doorframes.
Some paper and cardboard products, including: pulp, toilet paper, envelopes, cards and postcards, boxes, bags, food packaging, plates and cups.
Table cloths, napkins, handkerchiefs and other facial tissues.
Books, binders, folders and other stationary items.
Curtains, carpets and other textile floor coverings.
Blankets, linens and other bedding.
Camping and other outdoor equipment, including tents, tarps, mattresses, rock climbing harnesses, lifejackets and sails.
Towels, duster, dish and other cleaning cloths.
Shoes, sandals, cleats, rubber boots and other waterproof footwear (including ski boots).
Hats, including safety headgear.
Jewelry, precious metals and gems.
Kitchen appliances, including stoves, microwaves, bread makers, hot plates, toasters, coffee makers and portable stoves.
Dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers and laundry machines.
Snow plows, snow blowers and lawnmowers.
Tools such as saws, wrenches, drills, hammers and screwdrivers.
Shaving products, including razors, shaving cream and after shave.
Electric hair accessories, including dryers and irons.
Motorcycles.
Drones.
Guns and ammunition.
Furniture and mattresses.
Lights, lamps, Christmas lights and light fixtures.
Arcade games, casino slots and playing cards.
Art.