American drones at RAF base to cause chaos for holidaymakers on vital UK flight path

Plans to fly the USAF Global Hawk drones from RAF Fairford will disrupt flights at Birmingham airport, its bosses have warned - Reuters

US military drone flights from an air base in Gloucestershire are set to cause chaos and delays for thousands of holidaymakers, aviation bosses fear.

Plans to fly the drones from RAF Fairford “2-3 times per week” will disrupt thousands of passengers aboard flights to and from Birmingham airport, its bosses have warned.

Drones have to be segregated from all other flights because the uncrewed aircraft cannot “detect and avoid” them to prevent collisions.

Yet introducing the long-range RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drones to the Gloucestershire base means severing a vital flight path used by airlines serving the West Midlands airport several times a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now airport managers have written to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) warning that flights could be extended by hundreds of extra miles and delayed by up to 20 minutes while the Global Hawks are flying to and from Fairford.

Chris Cole, of anti-drone campaign group Drone Wars UK, said: “There has been a significant push to open UK skies to large military and civil drones for some time, with advocates arguing that bureaucratic red tape is simply frustrating progress.

“Yet in this significant test case, which saw large US military drones fly over the UK for the first time, the regulatory process was clearly insufficient as one of the key stakeholders with important responsibility for public safety was simply overlooked.”

Public consultation documents published late last year show that Birmingham bosses found out about the US Air Force (USAF) drone flights just a few months before they were due to go ahead – even though aviation rules say they should have been notified as long ago as 2021.

Extra CO2 emissions

In letters seen by The Telegraph, senior airport managers then highlighted airline bosses’ concerns about blocking the airport flight path to the CAA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryanair said that if the USAF’s plans went ahead in full, more than 2,800 passengers could be delayed every week, affecting 15 flights and wasting almost 9 tonnes of fuel – leading to 34 tonnes of extra CO2 emissions – while routing around the blocked flight path.

Jet2 flights from Portugal, Spain and the Canary Islands could face delays of more than 20 minutes while being forced to fly for an extra 145 miles because of the drones, the airline said. The extra distance would add costs of up to $1,100 per flight, raising fears of passengers being charged more to cover the increased costs of avoiding American drones.

The drones flying from RAF Fairford have to be segregated because they cannot ‘detect and avoid’ other flights - David Goddard/Getty Images Europe

Fears of disruption came to pass last August when two Global Hawk test sorties resulted in ten scheduled flights by Jet2, Ryanair, easyJet and TUI having to be re-routed on their way into Birmingham, a CAA public consultation document revealed.

The problems are arising because a new aerial danger area complex intended to keep the US military drones separate from airliners clashes with one of the existing approach routes to Birmingham, meaning it cannot be used for drones when commercial flights are passing through it and vice-versa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The danger area complex – blocks of sky that can be closed to passing flights, similar to lane closures on a motorway – was set up to the south-west of Birmingham so the Fairford drones can climb safely away from their base.

Yet the complex, called D218, overlaps one of the permanent approach routes to the West Midlands airport which is known as FIGZI 1B. Airliners descending along FIGZI 1B to land at Birmingham enter part of D218.

American military presence

Senior US officers want Global Hawk drones based at RAF Fairford as part of the American military presence in Europe.

While nominally a British military airfield, RAF Fairford has been a US base since 1948. The USAF says it “serves as the preferred bomber forward operating location in Europe for USAF Global Strike Command”.

Fairford also hosts the annual Royal International Air Tattoo, a military airshow.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “We continue discussions with the relevant parties and remain hopeful of a mutually acceptable solution.”

A spokesperson for the MoD said: “We are working closely with the relevant air traffic control services to ensure that the USAF can safely use the airspace around RAF Fairford to operate drones.

“No final decisions have been taken and we are working to minimise any potential impact to other airspace users.”

Ryanair did not comment beyond the public consultation documents. Jet2 did not respond to a request for comment.