American Heart Month
Straight from the mouths of cardiologists and a heart health nutritionist.
The statement comes after her husband, Brandan, shared a fundraising page over the weekend to help raise money to support a cancer-removing surgery for Mary
We asked three top longevity experts what’s in their grocery carts. Here’s what they told us.
Sarah Ferguson said her melanoma diagnosis was a "shock," and is now warning others.
Aaron ChownKing Charles was seen back at work for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis. The 75-year-old monarch met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. “Wonderful to see you looking so well,” Sunak told the king, according to the BBC. “It’s all done with mirrors,” the king joked. He said the supportive messages and cards sent to him from the public had “reduced me to tears.” The king also spoke about his admiration for cancer charities before
The monarch made the comments during his first meeting with the prime minster this year.
These tweaks to your daily routine can make a huge dent in your numbers.
Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House to mark the 15th anniversary of the Medical Detection Dogs charity of which she is patron.
Confused by conflicting studies about the link between viagra and Alzheimer’s? Two experts explain the disparaties
Wendy Williams' team confirmed that the TV personality's health has taken a turn for the worse. She was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
The teen’s injuries aren’t life threatening, police say
New Brunswick's COVID-19 hazard index is the highest in the country and more than double the national average, according to researchers analyzing COVID data from across Canada, as the provincial government reported two more deaths from the virus and a week-over-week increase in hospitalizations.The province's COVID-19 forecast for Feb. 17 to March 2 is 16, or "severe," data from COVID-19 Resources Canada shows.Canada's score is 7.6, or "very high."Both are decreasing, Tara Moriarty, co-founder o
Amy Schumer explained that her face was "puffier" amid a "medical and hormonal" battle. Here's everything she's shared about her endometriosis journey.
The injection is the first of its kind.
A deficiency or absence of viable sperm in a man's semen could spell danger for him and those closely related to him, new research suggests.
A government plan focusing on obesity levels in NI is open for public consultation until 1 March.
The study was conducted in healthy people, but the technique could potentially impact diabetes control after meals, researchers say.
President Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.
Daytime TV personality Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, as well as the language disorder aphasia. The news was announced Thursday in a statement from Williams’ health care team, which you can read in full below. On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her …