‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Is Coming So Much Sooner Than You Think

Still reeling from American Horror Story: Apocalypse? Well, it’s officially time for you to pull it together. The newest season of AHS is on its way, and it’s already shaping up to be as creepy as the eight seasons we’ve already cringed through. Here’s everything you need to know American Horror Story: 1984.

Based on the title and the teaser (we’ll get to that in just a second), it looks like season nine will be inspired by ’80s slasher films. Hence the title, 1984. If your horror lingo is a little rusty, you should prob know that most slashers involve a serial killer running around with a v sharp object and lots and lots of blood. Think about these classics: Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Halloween. Already scared!

Here's the good news and the bad news:

Evan Peters is sitting this one out.

Bad news first. Everyone’s favorite scary bae Evan Peters has been in all eight seasons of AHS, but apparently, he’s going to skip 1984. He recently told Extra that he won’t be involved this season.

Soo...who else is in it?

It's all good news from here. So far, details about 1984 has been kept pretty hush hush. Ryan Murphy shared an Instagram in February to let us know that Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy will play the role of Emma Roberts’ boyfriend this season. But that was about it for a while...









Side note: This isn’t technically cast news that pertains to the new season, but you might care to know that Emma Roberts and Evan Peters allegedly called off their engagement in March. They started dating in 2012.

Sarah Paulson, the only other actor who has been in as many seasons as Evan, is expected to return, TG. Though, who knows what she'll get up to.

The teaser looks freaky.



Ryan Murphy finally hooked us up with a quick little preview of the season back in April, and it delivers-but be careful, you can miss half of it by blinking. There’s suspense! There’s a creepy forest! There’s screaming! There’s a knife that conveniently looks exactly like the knife emoji, which will be nice for all your live-tweeting needs!

There’s also a Billie Eilish song. This probably tells us absolutely nothing, I just wanted to give the girl a shout-out for being up on her spooky game these days. However, I would die if the blue-haired teen made an appearance on AHS. It COULD happen!





It will premiere in September.

On Jun 24, FX announced that season nine will air its premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 p.m.





don't freak out but @ahsfx comes back on september 18 pic.twitter.com/WU8dcykMIL - FXNetworks (@FXNetworks) June 24, 2019







This is great news considering the first five seasons all debuted in October. I, for one, cannot wait that long.

We’re getting at least 10 seasons of AHS.

FX has renewed the show through season 10, so we have at least two full seasons of Ryan Murphy scaring the pants off us to look forward to.

This post will be updated as more season 9 information is announced.





