American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson Tease a Season 13 — But When Will It Air?

For the first time since American Horror Story premiered in 2011, we’re entering a fall TV season without a new installment of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series on the FX schedule.

Sure, Murphy has a half-dozen other hits rolling out — including FX’s horror-themed Grotesquerie, as well as a new batch of American Horror Stories on Hulu — but that isn’t keeping the Horror Story fans from wondering when they might get their next fix.

The answer, according to Murphy himself, is “sooner than you think.” In fact, Murphy tells The Hollywood Reporter that he “was talking to Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters about that the other day,” fanning the speculative flames even further.

Paulson herself added that “there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story” in an interview with Good Morning America on Friday. “I would like to do it more than anything… If I could be reunited with Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy, you can pretty much tell me what time I will be there, and I will be there.”

Paulson and Peters are two of the most beloved actors in American Horror Story‘s rotating stable, having been with the franchise since its first season. Both have appeared in nine of the show’s 12 seasons, only missing from AHS: 1984 (Season 9), AHS: NYC (Season 11) and AHS: Delicate (Season 12). If both Paulson and Peters decide to return for Season 13, it would mark their first appearances since AHS: Double Feature (Season 10).

Of course, it’s still anyone’s guess what Season 13 will look like. Murphy has previously mentioned his desire to revisit the witches from Coven (Season 3), following their latest appearance in Apocalypse (Season 8), which would certainly give Paulson an excuse to return. It’s also worth noting that, as of now, FX has only renewed the series through Season 13.

What are your hopes for American Horror Story Season 13? Which previous themes and characters would you like the show to revisit? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

