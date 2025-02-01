American hostage held in Gaza freed by Hamas as part of ceasefire deal

Keith Siegel became the first American hostage freed on Saturday as part of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement the U.S. helped broker that aims to ends the war in the Gaza Strip.

With his release, there are now 6 Americans still being held in Gaza, four of whom are believed to be dead. Siegel, 65, was released after 15 months in Hamas captivity. He was abducted when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Seigel is a dual Israeli-American citizens.

Palestinian Hamas militants release Keith Siegel, a U.S.-Israeli dual national hostage held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, February 1, 2025

He was freed alongside Yarden Bibas, 35, and Ofer Kalderon, 54.

The ceasefire's first phase, which began in mid-January and was set to run until early March, includes the release of 33 hostages, living and dead, in return for the freeing of nearly 2,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The first phase prioritizes sick, elderly and female hostages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli officials believe American hostages Itay Chen, Gad Haggai, Judith Weinstein and Omer Neutra are dead. Their remains are not expected to be returned to their families in the deal's early stages.

'I just want to hug him': Israel's hostages may finally come home. Families can't wait

Siegel is originally from Chapel Hill, N.C. He was kidnapped along with his wife Aviva from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit communities during Hamas' attacks. Just a mile from Gaza, Kfar Aza's houses were burned by explosives, riddled with bullet holes and reduced to rubble by tank shells. As Hamas militants led him away from their home on Oct. 7, Siegel's ribs were broken and he was shot in the hand.

Aviva Siegel was freed in the November 2023 truce. As a hostage, she had to beg for food and water, she's said in interviews. Since her release, she's been pleading with Israel's government to help secure her husband's freedom.

'Wave of relief and joy': Four female Israeli hostages released by Hamas in prisoner swap

Trump administration works to keep ceasefire in place

The deal that secured the hostages' release came together in the final days of former President Joe Biden's administration. It was similar to a framework agreement that Biden announced last May. Repeated earlier attempts to finalize a deal ended in failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Biden and Trump have publicly sought to take credit for the agreement, which has three phases and is supposed to end with the release of all hostages.

Thousands of Palestinians have also been returning to northern Gaza since the start of truce that negotiators hope will lead to a long-term cessation in hostilities.

The release of the first American preceded a scheduled visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister will be the first foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House since the Republican president returned to power. Trump's special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, also traveled to Gaza and Israel, ahead of the visit.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Does Trump deserve credit?

'I just want to hug him'

Of the 33 hostages scheduled for release in the truce's initial stage, eight are believed dead. Mediators from the U.S., Qatar and Egypt are expected to negotiate the deal's second stage in early February. That agreement could lead to a permanent Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the return of the other hostages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alexander family from New Jersey are waiting for 21-year-old Edan to be freed by Hamas.

"I just want to hug him and I hope he will say, 'You know what? It wasn't so bad guys. I'm good,'" his father Adi said in a phone interview. Edan Alexander was serving in Israel's military when he was kidnapped.

Hamas released a video in which he appeared in late November. He speaks under duress, and in English for part of it, urging the Israeli government to end the war and make a peace deal. The Alexander family recognizes that because their son was in the IDF when he was kidnapped he is unlikely to be released before the deal's second phase, at the earliest. Negotiations about the timing of that phase are expected to happen in early February. However, the Alexanders are optimistic about the ceasefire and what it could mean for them.

"We've been hopeful all the time. For the first time, it feels like we are finally there," said Adi Alexander.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American hostage Keith Siegel released by Hamas in ceasefire deal