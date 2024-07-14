American Idol's Julia Gagnon makes surprise appearance at Tri for a Cure
The Maine native performed "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," a soul classic made famous by Aretha Franklin.
Simmons died on Saturday, July 13, just one day after his 76th birthday, his longtime publicist confirmed to PEOPLE
Bill Maher made a bold assessment of President Joe Biden’s chances of re-election during the Friday episode of his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher. Despite Biden’s attempts to make up his epic stumble at the presidential debate, Maher remained unconvinced that he will land on the Democratic ticket in November, and the comedian even went so far as to predict the exact date he believes Biden could drop out.“The issue with President Biden isn’t if, it’s who,” said Maher. “He is not going to be
John Hunt has issued a statement following the murder of his wife and two daughters in a crossbow attack. Carol, 61, Hannah, 28, and Louise Hunt, 25, were killed at their home in Bushey, near Watford, on Tuesday 9 July.
Lopez posted a selfie video of herself with Violet Affleck and actress Cassidey Fralin in the backseat
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reacted to Princess Anne's royal return following her hospitalisation with rare public message ahead of Kate's appearance at Wimbledon
The actress wore a black dress with heels and a matching black handbag while Pax sported a blue statement jacket
JoJo Siwa's seeming lack of authenticity and ignorance of queer history has turned members of the LGBTQ+ community against her, experts say.
The whole look is giving 'Black Swan.'
The socialite posed for pictures with her sister Khloe Kardashian.
While competing in the star-studded American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Travis Kelce left a female spectator’s head bloodied when he struck her with a ball – after hitting a man on the arm with another when he teed off.
The NFL player responded to a dig the tennis icon made about his controversial views at the 2024 ESPY Awards
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.
The comedian tied the knot with his longtime fiancée after the two first got engaged in 2018
Plus a classic vintage shirt.
The Grammy winner, who's performing her Summer Carnival tour in Europe right now, made a chic appearance at the star-studded tennis tournament
The ‘On the Floor’ singer reportedly left generous tip for workers at local ice cream shop in the Hamptons, New York
Barron Trump looked born for the role. Which, of course, he was. Earlier this week he made his first appearance at one of his father’s political rallies. And he looked anything but an 18-year-old novice.Barron was sitting at the front of the crowd but as soon as Donald Trump pointed at him and began to introduce him, the 18-year-old moved like a practiced veteran. He raised his 6-foot-7-inch frame upwards, waved his right hand to all sides and acknowledged the applause. This looked easy.Towering
She wore a set from Tarun Tahiliani and Bulgari jewels.
Her look, curated entirely by Ralph Lauren, paid homage to the iconic style and charm reminiscent of Princess Diana, blending preppy 80s aesthetics with modern sophistication - Read More
The Oscar-winning actress revisits the filming of the classic 1973 film noir in the new documentary 'Faye'