The American Left can’t hide its hatred for Britain

US President Joe Biden responds to the press as he arrives at the White House

There have been plenty of disappointments since the Brexit vote of 2016. Disappointment over the behaviour of the political class in Britain; disappointment at the Conservative Party; disappointment at all those people who agreed to a democratic vote and then promptly refused to accept its results.

But if there is one disappointment that most rankles with me, it is the US-UK relationship, and what has not happened since 2016.

In the period immediately before and after the referendum, many who campaigned for Brexit said that, although we would be leaving the EU market, that did not mean we would stop trading with Europe. But it did mean that we would not be restrained by Brussels. We would be able to strike our own trade deals with other partners and allies, with Australia and New Zealand as obvious contenders. But the biggest prize was America. A new US-UK trade deal would solidify our enduring ties.

The then president, Donald Trump, was more than open to it. In fact, he repeatedly said how keen he was to strike a great, big trade deal with the UK which would greatly benefit both economies. The British Government seemed desperate for it. The Americans were also keen to get it done on a point of principle as well as one of practicality. I personally introduced the top US negotiators to their UK counterparts and looked forward to a full and generous deal being brought about.

Negotiations went well. But when Donald Trump lost the election in 2020, the two sides quickly ran out of capacity. As someone at the top of the US negotiating team told me when we spoke in the interim between Trump’s election defeat and the swearing-in of his successor, there just wasn’t time to push it through.

I was one of many who kept their fingers crossed that the momentum would continue into the next administration. But no such luck. The moment that the Biden administration came in, it immediately became clear that a very different set of priorities was on the table. Despite the work already done, the trade deal was put aside.

In fact, it was worse than that. At the very top of the Democratic Party, there seemed to be an animus against this country. It was an animus that took a variety of forms.

One of them came in the bizarre claim that the manner of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU put the Good Friday Agreement in jeopardy. This was of course nonsensical. There was nothing about leaving the EU that needed to catapult Northern Ireland back into the era of the Troubles. And in any case, the idea that a trade deal between two major economies should be put on hold because of the threat of a defeated terrorist group like the IRA was preposterous.

But Nancy Pelosi and others parroted exactly this line: a line which seemed to have come from a combination of bitter Remainers and pro-Sinn Fein voices. Pelosi positively spat out her warning against the UK that there would be “no chance” of any trade deal if we were going to put the Good Friday Agreement at risk.

Now it appears there was no chance of a deal in the first place. It has been reported that President Biden is quietly shelving plans for a “foundational” trade agreement between the two countries.

A draft outline was reported to have been agreed, with negotiations expected to begin before the end of this year. But it seems that nothing is going to happen before the 2024 election at least. A spokesman for Democratic senator Ron Wyden snarked that “trade negotiations should be driven by substance”. As if the UK-US trade deal is not.

The truth is that this failure does not say anything about Brexit Britain but it does say something about the strangely anti-British animus at the top of the Democratic Party. An animus that in the end is self-defeating.Because as it happens, trade between the two countries has already picked up of its own accord.

Indeed, two-way trade between the nations grew 23.8 per cent in the year to the end of the second quarter of 2023. So while the US government seems to be doing everything it can to stall commerce between the two countries, American companies are showing where they think a solid and reliable trading market exists with every single day.

American business believes in Britain. What a shame that this administration puts its strange mix of ideologies ahead of believing in us too.

