American Legion national commander visits post in West Palm Beach
On Monday night, American Legion National Commander Daniel Seehafer visited American Legion Post 199 in West Palm Beach.
On Monday night, American Legion National Commander Daniel Seehafer visited American Legion Post 199 in West Palm Beach.
Republican’s name submitted for prestigious award by New York GOP representative Claudia Tenney in recognition of Abraham Accords as Middle East tensions continue to simmer
A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."
The president claimed his counterparts all have the same message about his predecessor.
It was an emotional day in court for a soft spoken Calgary woman who testified she was raped by Richard Mantha in 2020, when she was grieving the death of her husband. The woman, whom CBC News will identify as JW, was the fourth woman to testify at Mantha's trial. There are seven alleged victims in total. Mantha, 59, faces 20 charges and is accused of targeting vulnerable women who were in Calgary's sex trade and/or struggled with drug addiction. JW told Justice Judith Shriar that she was addict
"Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott," the 'Full House' alum wrote on Instagram
The former Trump spokeswoman did not mention her old boss' fresh insults during a "Gutfeld!" guest appearance The post Kayleigh McEnany Predicts Trump’s VP Pick With an Unexpected Name: ‘Bring on That Guy!’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in eastern Ukraine told CNN the Russians are coming with force and the tanks are particularly unsettling.
She says there’s a lesson for everyone after her two legal victories over the former president.
Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi opened up about the secret to his very private 23-year marriage with Steffi Graf following their 2001 wedding.
CBC News has learned two homes in a Meaford, Ont., development promoted by celebrity contractor Mike Holmes have been demolished because of alleged defects. CBC News’s Sophia Harris breaks down what went wrong and Holmes’s company’s response.
Stephanie Grisham also examined former first lady Melania Trump’s reported role in her husband’s attacks on the advice columnist.
The former president "melts" when confronted with this, the conservative attorney said.
The former president has often pointed to his uncle as evidence of his own "good genes."
Rita Ora shared a bikini photo in her Paris Couture Week fashion roundup, and it's everything we want and more for summer 2024 - see photos
The "Tonight Show" host wisecracked about the former president's effort to pony up after a steep defamation verdict.
Kylie Jenner is not the only one who wishes she hadn't had cosmetic surgery when she was younger.
Neurosurgeon Dr. Joseph Maroon could barely climb the stairs at age 40. He shares how he transformed his health after hitting rock bottom.
Taylor Swift will take a "brutal flight" to make sure she can attend the SuperB owl amid her hectic concert schedule to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Israeli special forces, dressed as civilians and medical staff, infiltrated the Ibn Sina hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday and killed three Palestinian men, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.
The Arizona GOP crowd gave Lake a piece of their mind after audio showed the state's Republican party chair appearing to push her to stay out of politics.