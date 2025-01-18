'American Nightmare' kidnapper pleads guilty in 2009 case
Convicted "American Nightmare" kidnapper and rapist Matthew Muller pleaded guilty on Friday to new assault charges stemming back from 2009.
WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.Natalie Brown sat down one day to search the Food Network for a recipe. But another website starting with "F" popped up immediately — Fetlife, a Canadian social networking site for people interested in fetishism — and on it, she found a video she didn't know existed of herself engaged in a sexual act. "I was so humiliated. I felt stupid, I felt embarrassed, I fel
A sheriff has ruled the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, could have been avoided.
A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade. The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”
A 45-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly swerved a taxi into a tractor-trailer on a highway while he was sitting in the front passenger seat, Ontario Provincial Police said. The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 412 near Taunton Road. Dashcam footage posted on social media shows the taxi approaching the truck, which is driving in the same direction in the lane beside it. The accused reaches over and grabs the steering wheel. The car crashes into the tractor-tra
Anthony Gardiner exploited John Coxon for money and later attacked him inside his own home.
A 6-year-old girl allegedly told police Dakota Hays would throw the 2-year-old into the water and that “she would have to go retrieve him from the bottom of the pool"
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts college students appeared in court Thursday, accused of plotting to lure a man to their campus through a dating app and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on TikTok.
Jonathan Bates was sentenced to life in prison this week for his wife Cynthia Bates' 2017 killing
Security camera footage shows the woman leaving a convenience store in Orlando after claiming her win when a man violently attacked and robbed her.
Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez now faces up to 18 years in prison for the 2022 murder she initially blamed on her son
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said “So I raped you” was extradited Thursday from France to the United States.
Jay Gilberg bought a five-bedroom, 4,800-square-foot (446-sq-meter) home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in June to merge two households, bringing his two daughters, his girlfriend, and her teenager together under one roof in what he described as "a very happy home." Six months later, that home is gone, one of an estimated 5,000 damaged or destroyed in the Palisades Fire. As he and his real estate agent began searching for a temporary home large enough to accommodate a family of five, they encountered another shock -- a sudden spike in rental prices.
"In most of Europe, the minimum vacation time people take is 25 days..."
York Regional Police say they have charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter and a host of other offences in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer.The man is the sixth person to face charges after 56-year-old Yuk-Ying Anita Mui's remains were found in August.In a news release Friday, police said that in addition to manslaughter, the man was also charged with:Accessory after the fact to murder.Kidnapping.Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.Possession of p
‘No one asked you to come out and give hugs,’ reality star argued
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
Jewelry store owner Shahrouz Ahmed was sitting and working on a laptop near the front of his Mississauga, Ont., store on Tuesday evening, when thieves in a grey Jeep tried to smash their way inside. The vehicle rammed the exterior windows and metal cage reinforcements at Jannat Jewellers at least three times. The Jeep approached the store at an angle to avoid metal security posts out front, he said.Thieves tried to burst through the door but fled once the store filled with white smoke — a securi
Callum Ulysses Parslow, who has Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his arm, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.
In the escalating war among rival factions of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán are suspected of ordering the destruction of elaborate mausoleums that belong to rival families, including one for a fallen grandson of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.