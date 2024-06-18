American Ninja Warrior opens Adventure Park in Denver

Yahoo Finance Video

As the summer travel season kicks off, 12 Trips in 12 Days author and travel expert Jen Ruiz joins Wealth! to break down her top budget-friendly travel tips. "Rule number 1 is never waste a purchase that you're making," Ruiz explains, encouraging travelers to take advantage of credit card perks, like points or miles for every purchase. She recommends avoiding Europe this summer, opting instead for places with off-seasons where travelers can get better deals and avoid big crowds, like South Africa, New Zealand, and Argentina. For beginner travel deal hunters, Ruiz explains that the best course of action is to "pick one program that you know has good deals going from your airport" and get alerts for cheap flights. She also stresses the importance of planning ahead to save time and money, like choosing to go to a museum on a day when there may be reduced admission prices. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Melanie Riehl