American Ninja Warrior opens Adventure Park in Denver
Europe's summer season is notoriously busy, hot and crowded, but it doesn't have to be that way.
The 'Atlas' star is planning next steps for her summer after canceling her concert tour, according to a source
Interested in capping off your trip to Hong Kong with a long weekend in Beijing or Shanghai? A new high-speed sleeper train service cuts the overnight travel time by half.
Germany's new airline launches this month. Here’s where it will fly to.
It was a key port city during the American Revolutionary and Civil Wars, assisting both the American rebels and the Confederate south in obtaining supplies; in 2000, its rich architectural and military history earned it a spot among the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
The 1988 Feadship Ice Bear has a cockpit with fighting chairs, a tuna tower, and even an observation lounge for watching the action.
If you look, you’ll find verdant escapes everywhere in the City of Light
As the summer travel season kicks off, 12 Trips in 12 Days author and travel expert Jen Ruiz joins Wealth! to break down her top budget-friendly travel tips. "Rule number 1 is never waste a purchase that you're making," Ruiz explains, encouraging travelers to take advantage of credit card perks, like points or miles for every purchase. She recommends avoiding Europe this summer, opting instead for places with off-seasons where travelers can get better deals and avoid big crowds, like South Africa, New Zealand, and Argentina. For beginner travel deal hunters, Ruiz explains that the best course of action is to "pick one program that you know has good deals going from your airport" and get alerts for cheap flights. She also stresses the importance of planning ahead to save time and money, like choosing to go to a museum on a day when there may be reduced admission prices. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth! This post was written by Melanie Riehl Catch more of Yahoo Finance's coverage on travel demand and trends ahead of the summer: Summer travel boom: La Compagnie CEO talks European demand Sec. Buttigieg: Know your rights ahead of summer travel plans Group bookings still a big growth driver for Marriott in 2024 Summer travel to Europe is about to get pricier. Here's why. How to avoid travel scams ahead of your summer vacation
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger plane landed safely at a New Zealand airport on Monday after a fire shut down one of its engines, the nation’s fire service said.
With high point values and a long list of Star Alliance partners, Air Canada is an excellent and underrated transfer partner for Chase, Capital One, Amex and more.
These days, passes for Disney and other major parks have crossed the three-figure threshold, while single-day tickets to big regional parks typically cost visitors $50 or more. Still, it's possible to...
Woman says she sent her parents on a paid vacation to Hawaii, only for them to complain about expensive food
Under the state law known as SB 478, which takes effect July 1, businesses now must include mandatory fees — such as resort fees and cleaning fees — in their initial advertised prices.
I live in Montreal, which has been called the Paris of North America. Here's what it's like in my distinctly European-feeling Canadian city.
‘Stop letting these social media sites give you tips and tricks because sometimes it’s not going to work,’ one woman argues
Canadians spent an average of $4,200 on their last vacation, according to the 2024 Blue Cross Travel Study, and 94% believe the cost of travel is increasing.
Harry Enten said it could point to "a historic moment" in American politics.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
TORONTO — A dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into a shooting that left three people – including the gunman – dead on Monday, Toronto police said as they investigated the incident that took place near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building. Two men and a woman died, they said. "We believe that the individual responsible for the shooting is among the deceased," Det. Sgt.