“American Pickers” Star Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline Celebrates His 60th Birthday: 'My Greatest Adventure'

Leticia Cline/instagram (L) Mike Wolfe and Leticia Cline

Mike Wolfe's loved ones are celebrating a very special milestone birthday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the American Pickers star's girlfriend, Leticia Cline, shared a touching Instagram post in honor of his 60th birthday.

"You will forever be my greatest adventure and the home my heart will always seek," she wrote in the caption alongside photos from the couple's vintage car shoot. "If we measured the sunsets, trips we’ve taken, concerts we’ve seen, people’s lives we’ve touched, animals we’ve helped, things we’ve loved then you’d be older than reality could comprehend."

Leticia Cline/instagram (L) Leticia Cline and Mike Wolfe

The travel journalist noted that "a life well lived is not measured in years, but instead by how many people measure their lives by yours and you have such a beautiful life that over flows with it."

"I’m just happy I get a front seat for it all. Love you babe. Happiest of birthdays," she continued.

Wolfe and Cline have been romantically linked since 2021. Prior to their relationship, Wolfe was married to his ex-wife Jodi Catherine Wolfe. After nearly nine years of marriage, Jodi filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split in July 2021.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the exes had been separated for over a year before their decision to petition for divorce.

A+E Networks (L) Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz on 'American Pickers'

Wolfe's birthday comes a month after he announced the death of his longtime friend and American Pickers costar, Frank Fritz.

In a post shared to Instagram on Oct. 1, Wolfe announced the tragic news of his death on Sept. 30. He was 60.

"It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Wolfe, 60, began his tribute. "I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

"Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures," he added.

"We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home," he concluded. "I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place."

