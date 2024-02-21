American Queen Voyages shuts down, cancels future cruises amid reported service issues

American Queen Voyages has shut down.

An automated voice message on its customer information hotline said the cruise line "has made the difficult decision" to suspend operations, and all future cruises have been scrapped. “Guests and customers should expect to be fully refunded for canceled cruises,” the message said.

The message directed listeners to www.aqvrefunds.com “to begin the refund process,” and said they could find more information at www.aqvinfo.com.

"Despite our best efforts, demand for overnight cruises has not recovered following the pandemic, and AQV has become financially unsustainable," a guest FAQ section on the second website reads. "We thank you for your support and deeply regret any inconvenience this causes you."

A spokesperson for American Queen Voyages did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment on the closure.

Your cruise was canceled: Now what?

The news comes after the line reportedly canceled three season-opening sailings set to take place on the Mississippi River later this month, attributing the changes to an extended layup schedule. Multiple travel advisor groups previously suspended sales of American Queen Voyages cruises because of service issues, including delayed commission payments, Travel Weekly reported in January.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Queen Voyages shuts down, cancels all future cruises