American Red Cross of Oklahoma hosts multiagency resource center at Barnsdall Elementary
WARNING: This article contains graphic content, including sexualized and vulgar language.A Calgary lawyer has resigned after sending an email described by his firm as "deeply disturbing" in which he twice refers to women as "a person with a vagina" and repeatedly mocks transgender people.Rob Rakochey, who was awarded a King's counsel (KC) title in March in recognition of his contributions to the legal community, resigned this week from his partnership at Field Law, the firm confirmed Thursday.A
It could be weeks or even months before crew members can leave, due to complications beyond their control. Here’s why they’re still confined – and how they’re coping
Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af
Jacob Mayhugh, 22, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder
REUTERSThe Los Angeles District Attorney’s office has revealed why it won’t be prosecuting Diddy after horrific footage showed him brutally attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.The office said in an Instagram post that because the alleged attack happened on March 5, 2016, the window to prosecute has lapsed. California’s statute of limitations for simple assault is one year, while aggravated assault is three years. “We are aware of the video that has been circulating online all
Paul Morigi/Getty ImagesAfter CNN released horrifying footage from 2016 that showed Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Cassie’s husband put abusers on blast in a scathing letter against domestic violence perpetrators.Alex Fine, who married Cassie in 2019, posted the letter on Instagram on Friday afternoon. He didn’t hold back from flaming men who have raised a hand against the women in their lives. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) “Men who
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a teenager began texting 911 with 'pleas for help' around 3 a.m. on May 9.
TORONTO — A major seizure of baby eels at Toronto's Pearson International Airport that federal officials say were destined for shipment overseas are estimated to be worth between $400,000 and $500,000. The seizure of 109 kilograms of elvers was carried out on Wednesday by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canada Border Services Agency. "Our message is crystal clear: do not travel to Nova Scotia to illegally fish or export elvers this year, enforcement officers will be waiting for yo
A 17-year-old girl, a trafficking victim, was rescued by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in California after texting 911, authorities said.
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty Friday to a house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family in 2020 in a case of misplaced revenge caused by mistakenly tracking his stolen iPhone to the home. Kevin Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison -- 30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It
New York troopers arrested a 24-year-old woman after they said her son was found living in deplorable conditions with broken ribs and bruising on his body.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was found guilty of six child sex offences involving two teen boys.
Bryan Hagerich went on a family vacation to Turks and Caicos. He was detained and faces 12 prison years at sentencing at end of May.
Canada Post is suspending its mail delivery to businesses in the 1500 block of 20th Street West in Saskatoon due to "unsafe conditions."It issued a notice on May 13, citing the need for a "delivery safety assessment." The notice said it wanted to ensure the safety of customers and delivery staff."Starting immediately, and for the duration of the assessment, please pick up your mail and parcel deliveries," the notice read.The mail carrier has not specified what the issues are.Among those who rece
Latonya Harris and her boyfriend are facing several charges including attempted murder
Hundreds of Air Force members in dress blues joined Roger Fortson’s family, friends and others at a suburban Atlanta church to pay their respects to the Black senior airman, who was killed in his Florida home earlier this month by a sheriff’s deputy.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who broke into the home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seeking to hold her hostage and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison. The attack on Paul Pelosi, who was 82 at the time, was captured on police body camera video just days before the 2022 midterm elections and sent shockwaves through the political world. He suffered two head wounds including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws he will have for the
Paul was charged with felony cocaine possession last month
Caitlin Harding is charged with aggravated child rape, rape of a child with force, and indecent assault and battery.