American who says he crossed into Syria on foot is free after 7 months in detention

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An American who turned up in Syria on Thursday says he was detained after crossing into the country on foot seven months ago on a Christian pilgrimage.

Travis Timmerman appears to have been among thousands of people released from the country's notorious prisons after rebels reached Damascus over the weekend, overthrowing President Bashar Assad and ending his family's 54-year rule.

As video emerged online of Timmerman on Thursday, he was initially mistaken by some for Austin Tice, an American journalist who went missing in Syria 12 years ago.

In the video, Timmerman could be seen lying on a mattress under a blanket in what appeared to be a private house. A group of men in the video said that he was being treated well and would be safely returned home. It was not immediately clear where Timmerman had been held.

This year, a Missouri State Highway Patrol bulletin identified him as Pete Travis Timmerman, 29, and said he had gone missing in Hungary in early June. In late August, Hungarian police put out a missing persons announcement saying that Timmerman was last seen at a church in Hungary's capital, Budapest.

Missouri court records indicate that Timmerman is from Urbana, Missouri, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Springfield in the southwestern part of the state.

U.S. officials said they were working to confirm Timmerman's identity and provide the support needed. From Aqaba, Jordan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the White House was “working to bring him home, to bring him out of Syria” but declined further comment for privacy reasons.

“I can’t give you any details on exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.

Timmerman later gave an interview with the Al-Arabiya TV network, saying he had illegally crossed into Syria on foot from the eastern Lebanese town of Zahle seven months ago before being detained and held in a cell alone.

He said that he was treated well in detention, but could hear other young men being tortured.

“It was OK. I was fed. I was watered. The one difficulty was that I couldn’t go to the bathroom when I wanted to,” he said. He said he was only allowed to go three times a day.

“I was not beaten and the guards treated me decently,” he added.

The U.S. government’s top hostage negotiator, Roger Carstens, traveled to Lebanon earlier this week in hopes of collecting information on the whereabouts of Tice.

President Joe Biden has said his administration believed Tice was alive and was committed to bringing him home, though he also acknowledged on Sunday that “we have no direct evidence” of his status. The case has frustrated U.S. intelligence officials for years.

On Thursday, Blinken emphasized the administration’s work on Tice's case.

“Every single day we are working to find him and to bring him home” Blinken said. "This is a priority for the United States.”

Tice, who has had his work published by The Washington Post, McClatchy newspapers and others, disappeared at a checkpoint in a contested area west of Damascus in August 2012 as the Syrian civil war intensified.

A video released weeks after Tice went missing showed him blindfolded and held by armed men. He hasn't been heard from since. Assad's government had denied that it was holding him.

___

Follow the AP's Syria coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/syria

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Goats stolen from farm attraction for second time

    The owner of Kew Little Pigs says the loss of the animals is "soul-destroying".

  • Blinken meets Jordan's king in Syria diplomacy push

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Jordan's King Abdullah on Thursday as President Joe Biden's outgoing administration pushes for an "inclusive transition" in neighboring Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. Blinken, who will head to Turkey later on Thursday, is in the region to seek support for principles that Washington hopes will guide what happens next in Syria. "The Secretary underscored the United States’ support for an inclusive transition that can lead to an accountable and representative Syrian government chosen by the Syrian people," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said after the meeting in the Red Sea port of Aqaba.

  • Human Rights Watch warns of new threats to privacy, press freedom in El Salvador

    Human Rights Watch expressed concerns on Thursday about two new laws in El Salvador related to cybersecurity and data protection, which the group said could threaten freedom of speech and of the press, as well as privacy. El Salvador's Congress, controlled by President Nayib Bukele's party, passed two bills in mid-November intended to protect personal information. "In the current context of opacity and harassment of independent journalists and civil organizations in El Salvador, there is a serious risk that these laws will be used as a weapon to threaten, silence or hinder freedom of expression and information," said Juanita Goebertus, director for the Americas at HRW, in a press release.

  • Ex-minister cites 'threat to security' for denying emergency passport to Abdelrazik

    OTTAWA — Former foreign minister Lawrence Cannon says he denied an emergency passport to Abousfian Abdelrazik in 2009 because he considered the Montreal man a possible threat to national security.

  • QPR boss' delight at seeing Field of dreams

    Sam Field is praised by QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes after scoring twice in their victory over Oxford United.

  • Life on the edge in Bolivia's gravity-defying 'suicide homes'

    In Bolivia's highland city of El Alto, the row of colorful corrugated metal roofs - blues, oranges, reds and greens - for a moment distracts from the terrifying sight below: a precipitous drop inches (cm) from the houses, known locally as "suicide homes" for the high risk the inhabitants take. Experts and city officials say the cliff is eroding, making the homes even more dangerous - hence their nickname. The precarious homes often serve as workplaces for Aymara shamans, known as yatiris, where they make offerings to the Pachamama, or Earth Mother.

  • Americans less welcoming of immigrants without legal status, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

    Americans have grown less welcoming toward immigrants living in the U.S. illegally since Donald Trump's first presidency but remain wary of harsh measures like using detention camps for Trump's promised mass deportation effort, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Some 33% of respondents in the poll, conducted Dec. 5-10, said most or all immigrants without legal status should be allowed to stay in the United States, down from 39% in Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted in 2017, early in Republican President-elect Trump's first four-year term. The share of respondents who said most or all immigrants in the U.S. illegally should be deported was largely stable at 53%, compared with 51% in 2017.

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Joe Biden Calls Himself 'Stupid' For Not Doing 1 Donald Trump Thing

    The president said he "learned something" from the president-elect.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of the Picture as Don Jr. Appears with New Squeeze

    Donald Trump Jr. was spotted in Palm Beach with a new girlfriend on Saturday, the Daily Mail revealed with new photos. Trump Jr., 46, was pictured with Bettina Anderson, 38, a Palm Beach socialite, on Monday night. Trump Jr. is still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, but his romance with Anderson is reportedly an “open secret” in the Florida town. Anderson also shared a birthday message from the future first son on her Instagram stories. “Many Have Said You’re Aging Out But I Think You’re Perfe

  • Russia tells citizens to avoid travel to the West - and responds to Donald Trump's call for Ukraine ceasefire

    Russia has issued a travel warning to its citizens as it said tensions with the US are "teetering on the verge of rupture". Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, urged citizens on Wednesday to "refrain from trips to the US, Canada and with a few exceptions EU countries" over the Christmas period. "In the context of the increasing confrontation in Russian-American relations, which are teetering on the verge of rupture due to the fault of Washington, trips to the United States of America privately or out of official necessity are fraught with serious risks," Ms Zakharova said.

  • Opinion - Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A modern-day Teapot Dome scandal waiting to happen

    So much for America First!

  • Mitch McConnell Says Trump Win Puts Americans In A 'Very Dangerous World'

    The GOP's outgoing Senate leader said he plans to spend his final two years in office pushing back against the Trump-fueled isolationism within his party.

  • Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News

    The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to grant asylum in Russia to Assad. "He is secured, and it shows that Russia acts as required in such an extraordinary situation," Ryabkov told NBC, according to a transcript on NBC's website.

  • Syria Could Be the Beginning of the End of Russia’s Ambitions

    Our columnists write how the house of cards that Vladimir Putin has so carefully stacked is folding before our eyes

  • Trump plans major reshaping of U.S. policies within hours of taking office

    President-elect Donald Trump is planning a blizzard of more than 25 executive orders and directives on his first day in office on Jan. 20 as he seeks to dramatically reshape U.S. government policy on issues from immigration to energy. Two sources familiar with the effort said Trump has told his team he wants to make a "big splash" with the Day One orders, looking to exert his executive power with greater scale and speed than he did during his first term. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden issued 17 executive orders on his first day in office in 2021, many of which were aimed at rolling back Trump's policies.

  • GOP Never Trumper Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Trump Support To His Face

    “Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.

  • I asked Republicans about Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on Syria. This is what they said

    ANALYSIS: Their remarks show a changed attitude among the GOP toward Trump’s cabinet picks, writes Eric Garcia

  • We compared satellite images of Russia's naval base in Syria before and after Assad's fall. The warships are missing.

    Russian warships could be seen at a naval facility in Tartus earlier this month, but on Monday, they were gone.

  • Video points to Assad regime’s involvement in large-scale trafficking of illicit drugs

    Social media video surfaced Wednesday allegedly showing a warehouse in Syria stacked with captagon, an illicit drug that had transformed the country into a narco-state under former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.