All American season 3: Everything you need to know

Note: contains spoilers for All American seasons one and two.

Season two of The CW's All American kicked off on October 7, which means we're already thinking about the show's future and where it could go next.

There's been no confirmation that the story of high-school football star Spencer James, inspired by the life of former pro NFL player Spencer Paysinger, will continue beyond the current chapter. But that won't stop us from speculating about what fans can expect should it get the green light.

Here's everything you need to know.

All American season 3 release date: When will it air?

Seasons one and two arrived in October 2018 and 2019 respectively, so if season three does get the thumbs up, we'd expect it to follow the same pattern and hit screens in October 2020.

All American season 3 on Netflix: When will it premiere?



All American's original home is The CW and season one is also available to watch on Netflix US right now. But Netflix subscribers won't be able to watch season two until eight days after the finale on The CW.

There have been some big changes over at The CW. Its former contract with Netflix, which allowed shows like Riverdale, Arrow and The Flash to hit the streaming platform once their initial seasons had wrapped up, was not renewed. That means that Netflix now has to compete with other distributors to get its hands on CW properties.

But it sounds like All American (and other shows such as Riverdale and Dynasty) will remain on the streaming platform for the duration of their runs. It appears that shows already on Netflix and any that premiered during the 2018/2019 season are safe.



New shows, however, like Batwoman and Katy Keene, could still hit Netflix, but it isn't guaranteed. Someone could, if they're willing to pay big bucks, outbid the platform.

But that doesn't help those of you on this side of the pond – there's currently no word on when the show will make its way over here, either on Netflix or another broadcaster.

All American season 3 trailer: When can I watch it?





Not for a long time, friends.

You should expect the brand new trailer in the month leading up to the premiere, so barring a cancellation, we're looking at September/October 2020.

All American season 3 cast: Who's in it?

The cast for season two includes all of the big players from the show's first instalment: Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Coach Baker (Taye Diggs), Grace (Karimah Westbrook), Coop (Bre-Z), Dillon (Jalyn Hall), Corey (Chad Coleman), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Asher (Cody Christian), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Laura (Monét Mazur).