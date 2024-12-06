How Americanisms took over Parliament

Have you ever gotten frustrated with something and decided to reach out to your MP?

Perhaps you want to discuss a local service that was better back in the day, or to complain that it takes a half hour to find a parking space.

Maybe there is something afoot at the laundromat, or an unscrupulous landlord is trying to leverage you for more rent.

If so – and you phrased it like this – there is a good chance your MP would approve of your choice of words.

That is because, according to new analysis, the use of American English in Parliament has exploded since the turn of the century.

The Telegraph scoured 25 years of Hansard, the record of proceedings in both chambers and their committees, and found that use of 100 common Americanisms has risen nearly 40 per cent.

These words and phrases came up just over 26,500 times in official transcripts between 2001 and November 2024. Averaging 951 times a year in the “Noughties”, this figure has shot up to 1,330 over the current decade.

“Gotten”, the most popular on the list, was spoken 5,877 times over the period, with the frequency far greater in recent years – 367 times in 2020, compared to 192 times in 2001.

“Reach out” grew steadily in use, hitting a pinnacle between 2019 and 2020 of almost five times the frequency compared to 2001.

“Leverage” was uttered a good 1,933 times, while “half hour”, instead of the correct British usage “half an hour”, was heard on 1,456 occasions.

Credit: Parliament TV

The Telegraph also analysed the number of Americanisms utilised by individual MPs and found that David Cameron was the most prolific user.

The former prime minister had the highest number of Americanisms counted over the period – 226 – and the highest average annual rate of 14.1.

Jim Shannon, the DUP health spokesman, is next – averaging just over 14 for every year he appeared in Hansard’s records.

In a finding that could potentially undermine his new reality show, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg is also relatively high on the list, coming in eighth, with 111 recorded uses.

Credit: Parliament TV

The biggest individual word increases between the 2000s and current decade were “laundromat” – the US word for a self-service laundry – followed by “staycation”, and then “mass transit”, perhaps reflecting both the economic difficulties of the period and the rise of wide-scale migration.

“Called out”, pulling someone up for perceived bad behaviour, was only spoken 10 times in Parliament in 2001, but reached a peak of 51 last year.

Credit: Parliament TV

Language experts have for decades noted the infiltration of American English into the British lexicon.

Meanwhile, political observers have long noted how many in Westminster are obsessed with US politics.

The wider trend is generally agreed to have begun with the introduction of American pulp fiction around the turn of the 20th century, before being accelerated by both Hollywood and the dominance of US television.

The phenomenon has prompted debate between experts who believe Americanisms should not be resisted because their use simply reflects a natural evolution of language and those who believe the distinctiveness of British English is being accidentally eroded.

It is worth noting that prime ministers, leaders of the opposition and serial cabinet ministers are likely to have spent more time intervening in Commons debates than those whose parliamentary career was spent on the backbenches.

As such, the volume of words attributed to them is generally far greater, as, in turn, is the likelihood for Americanisms to have slipped in.