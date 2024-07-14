‘Americans demand answers.’ KY congressman calls for hearing on shooting at Trump rally

U.S. Rep. James Comer is calling for a hearing on the shooting at a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Saturday.

“I have already contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing,” Comer, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said in a post on the social media platform X Saturday night. “The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon.”

Trump was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after a bullet hit him in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally. A rally attendee and the suspected shooter were dead following the incident, and two other people were injured.

“My prayers are with President Trump and the victims of the assassination attempt at today’s rally in Pennsylvania,” Comer wrote.

“I thank the brave Secret Service members who put their lives at risk to protect President Trump and for the American patriots in the audience who helped others who were hurt. Political violence in all forms is un-American and unacceptable. There are many questions and Americans demand answers.”

