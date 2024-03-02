Americans drop guidance to self-isolate with Covid

US health authorities have dropped their guidance to self-isolate for five days if a person has symptoms of Covid - ArtistGNDphotography/E+

US health authorities have dropped their guidance to self-isolate for five days if a person has symptoms of Covid, bringing it into line with flu and colds.

In its first major update since 2021, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention now advises Covid sufferers to rest at home if they are ill, and to return to school or work once they feel better or have no fever for 24 hours.

Those who are ending isolation should wear a mask and avoid contact with other people as much as possible, the new guidance says, but the specific instruction to “stay home for at least five days and isolate [yourself] from others in your home,” which was introduced in late 2021, has been removed.

“Folks often don’t know what virus they have when they first get sick, so this will help them know what to do, regardless,” Dr Mandy Cohen, the director of the CDC, said on Friday.

In effect, the CDC’s new guidelines encourage Americans to take the same approach to Covid as they would to flu or other respiratory illnesses, such as coughs and colds.

US doctors said the change in guidelines reflects a general fall in Covid cases and hospitalisations across the country.

“The change is based on the fact that, according to Dr Cohen, though wastewater analysis for Covid is very high, at the same time, case counts and hospitalisations are MUCH lower,” Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at the NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News.

“The goal is to have one set of guidelines for all respiratory viruses: flu, RSV, COVID, etc,” he added.

Some US states have already eased their own guidance on Covid in light of the falling case numbers.

In Oregon and California, self-isolation of five days is no longer required. However, both states advise that people should ensure they are without a fever for 24 hours before returning to school or work.

CDC officials also noted that the decision by those two states to ease the restrictions has not created a new wave in Covid infections.

“Recent data indicate that California and Oregon, where isolation guidance looks more like CDC’s updated recommendations, are not experiencing higher Covid-19 emergency department visits or hospitalisations,” said the CDC’s Dr Brendan Jackson.

According to Dr Cohen, America has seen a 90 per cent decrease in Covid-related deaths and a 70 per cent reduction in hospitalisations, largely thanks to vaccines.