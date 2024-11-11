Americans looking to move abroad after Trump's win flood Google

[Source]

Following Donald Trump’s re-election victory, a wave of Americans has turned to the internet for information on relocating abroad. Google searches related to emigration reached unprecedented levels, as many grapple with the prospect of another four years under the Republican former president.

By the numbers: Inquiries about “moving to Canada” soared 1,270% on Google within 24 hours of U.S. polls closing on the East Coast, Reuters reported. Interest in relocating to New Zealand and Australia also hit new highs, with searches climbing nearly 2,000% and 820%, respectively. Immigration websites, such as New Zealand’s official site, also experienced massive upticks in traffic, logging 25,000 new U.S. users in one day compared to 1,500 the previous year.

Where they could be going: Canada remains the top destination for disillusioned Americans, followed by the United Kingdom and Japan, according to a survey by Casino.org. Japan’s appeal is particularly growing, aided by new programs such as a digital nomad visa that allows eligible foreigners to live in the country for up to six months. Culture, job opportunities and healthcare are the top three reasons listed by those who expressed interest in moving abroad.