Americans Are Sharing What They're Most Frustrated About In The Current Political Climate, And, Unfortunately, Some Of These Takes Are Too Real

If you keep up with the politics of it all, you know just how wild it's been as of late. Recently, Redditor u/Technical_Peanut_839 asked Reddit users what they're most frustrated about in the current political climate, and some of these responses are so spot-on. Here are some takes that you just might find yourself totally agreeing with:

1."The fact that almost every politican is over 75 years old."

2."That we still and seemingly will always have this two-party system. It forces me to be a Democrat because I enjoy having human rights as a queer person, and there's just no in-between on anything because of it. Honestly, I've stopped paying attention to politics almost entirely (outside of local elections) because my choice has to go to the party that doesn't want to outlaw my existence."

—u/pigtailrose2

3."Lack of climate focus."

4."I know a lady who thinks the world is flat. I asked her if I could show her a video, and she said, 'I'll watch it, but I won't believe it.' There's not much you can do about that. Once a person has decided they have the truth and only listen or watch things that reinforce that position, you can't do much with that. It's frustrating; you can't have a conversation with that. There's no middle ground, compromise, or thing we can agree on. There is no debate."

—u/AaronJeep

5."If I say I don't like one side, people assume I like the other."

6."Political arguments have become so much dumber. Arguments used to be reminiscent of an essay format with a claim and supporting arguments. And rebuttals pointed out the nuances in the person's argument that were misleading or untrue. Now, we just straight up lie to each other. Arguments have somehow gotten simpler, but the volatility in what is being said makes it even harder to actually progress on any given issue."

—u/SpadeSage

7."Widespread misinformation. Some people seem to get their news and political opinions strictly from social media."

8."CONSPIRACY! Conspiracy theories are for the powerless. It's disturbing what people will believe without a shred of actual evidence. Usually, those theories require a poor understanding of how the world actually works."

—u/Burning_Blaze3

9."The lack of repercussions for lying."

10."The most frustrating thing is having to choose between two candidates who have no business being in the position to become a leader. Now would be a perfect time for a third party to come forward and level the field."

11."The constant 'apocalyptic' rhetoric. You may be unhappy with the results, but it doesn't mean it's going to be the end of the country. However, some fringe people will fall into that ideology and react accordingly."

—u/Kruse

12."Politicians from both sides of the aisle keep shouting about how the other side is 'evil' and that they can fix everything. But nothing ever actually gets done."

13."I feel it has become a cultural thing now. I honestly don't think the average American really knows or cares all that much about politics to understand how policies affect them. If they run with a conservative crowd, they'll wear the shirts and hats, parakeet the talking points, and hang the banners. To an extent, it's the same with progressives and Democrats. It just feels like supporting a sports team now. Hell, I TRY to educate myself on things happening around me, and yet I feel like I'm falling incredibly short other than knowing about the latest scandals. That's probably what most people are all in for, though — the juicy shit that biased media feeds them."

—u/psycharious

14."Zero willingness to acknowledge issues and have constructive discourse around solutions. Everything's hyperbole or a principled hill people are willing to die on."

—u/sixwax

15."People making their politics views their personality trait. Like, cool, you voted for Trump or Biden, but why are you wearing their merch like it's your favorite sports team? It's weird and cringe as hell. Also, people who constantly vote against their own interests just to 'own the libs' or some other childish rhetoric."

16."The thing that scares me the most right now is that we have candidates around the USA who seem to question the very value of democracy, the rule of law, the importance of free and fair elections, the peaceful transition of power, etc. We now aren't purely voting for one candidate over another because we like their policies better. We also have to factor in individual candidates' commitment to democracy and the rule of law, which seems so completely wild to me."

"In general, I consider myself to be center-left. There are some Republican politicians and policy positions that I find absolutely horrifying, but I can respect that if we are to live in a democracy — and if those politicians are freely and fairly elected — Republicans have every right to be in Congress and at least try to advance their policy positions. But I'm worried people don't see it that way. We have lost the ability to perceive why democracy matters...even if it elects people we don't always agree with." —u/schneidm21

17.Lastly: "The extremism. You cannot have a meaningful discussion. If you say you don't agree with some position, then you're automatically a racist or a communist, or you'll be lashed with other venomous attacks. News flash, folks: it's possible to disagree with someone on a policy or social issue and have it be about the issue, not about the person or any other bull. The wild, instant, incessant jumping to conclusions has ruined any kind of meaningful discussion on virtually every single issue that comes up. It is all in. You're either with us or against us."

—u/philzar

