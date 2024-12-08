Americans, Tell Us Your Health Insurance Horror Story

This week, a health insurance company CEO was shot dead on the streets of Manhattan, and it sparked a lot of conversation about the problems with American health insurance.

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot on December 4 by an unidentified assailant. The shooter's motive has yet to be officially confirmed, but after learning that bullet casings found at the scene were inscribed "deny," "defend," and "depose," there is much speculation that he was motivated by anger at the American health insurance system. Alex Kent / Getty Images

For some people who are lucky enough not to have had run-ins with health insurance companies, it may be hard to understand why so many Americans hate them so much. So, if you have a health insurance horror story, we want to hear from you.

Maybe you, like me, got a serious medical diagnosis and had to fight your health insurance every step of the way to get them to cover basic, standard care that they're supposed to honor under your plan. It just doesn't seem right that dealing with your insurance was one of the worst things about your illness.

Tom Werner / Getty Images

Or perhaps your health insurance suddenly decided that they didn't want to cover your medication anymore, and they forced you to switch to something worse. As a result, a health condition that was once totally under control has gotten much worse, and you're angry every day that it had to be this way.

Pocketlight / Getty Images

Or maybe you're a healthcare provider, and you've seen health insurance deny care for reasons that you'll never ever understand. From patients being denied pain medication after major, very painful surgeries to being told that a lifesaving procedure wasn't "medically necessary," you have too many awful stories to even pick the worst one.

Bymuratdeniz / Getty Images

Share your health insurance nightmares in the comments or via this anonymous form, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.