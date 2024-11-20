Americans upset about Trump win offered '€1 houses' in Italian village of Ollolai

Americans distraught by the re-election of Donald Trump are being offered an escape route - a €1 house in an Italian village.

Ollolai, on the island of Sardinia, is selling some dilapidated properties for the price of an espresso in an effort to boost its flagging population.

It has launched a web page to try to entice Americans to relocate, asking: "Are you worned out [sic] by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities?

"It's time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia."

The village is in the rural heart of Sardinia but the island's famous beaches are little more than an hour's drive away.

Ollolai authorities say a selection of houses for just over a dollar are available and that "many buyers" have already successfully renovated such properties.

Americans who don't fancy a renovation project can also purchase a house that's ready to move into, with these going for up to €100,000 (£83,000).

The village also promises expats will get help "finding contractors and navigating the necessary bureaucracy" as part of a fast-track procedure to get set up.

The exact state of the €1 "fixer-upper" properties is unclear as pictures haven't yet been added to the site, though Ollolai promises these are coming soon.

Mayor Francesco Columbu told CNN the site was created specially after Donald Trump's convincing win in the presidential election left some Americans worried about the future of the country.

"We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all," said the mayor.

"We can't of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure.

"We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card."

Mr Columbu said the site had already received nearly 40,000 requests for information.

It's not the first time Ollolai has offered such a deal - it launched the same bargain-basement property offer in 2018.

It is hoping to reverse a decline that has seen its population fall from 2,250 to about 1,300 in the last half century as young people move to bigger towns and cities.