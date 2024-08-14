“America's Got Talent”: Sofía Vergara Helps 1 Act Make Series History During First Live Show of Season 19

Hakuna Matata Acrobatics wowed the judges and audience during the Aug. 13 episode with their impressive balancing act, leading them to win the first-ever Live Show Golden Buzzer

Trae Patton/NBC Hakuna Matata Acrobats after winning the Golden Buzzer

The season 19 live shows of America's Got Talent have officially kicked off — and Sofía Vergara is starting them with a bang!

During the Aug. 13 episode of the NBC hit series, Sofía helped one act make series history when she hit her Live Show Golden Buzzer for the very first time.

Hakuna Matata Acrobatics were the lucky contestants who won the special honor after their impressive act, which saw the group perform a series of acrobatic tricks — all carefully balanced upon each other's bodies and rolling platforms.

"This was perfection!" Sofía, 52, declared after pressing her Golden Buzzer. "Everything, all of it!"



Trae Patton/NBC 'AGT' Host Terry Crews (left) with Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Prior to the exciting moment, the Tanzanian group spoke about how the competition would not only change their lives, but the lives of their families. They also touched upon their intense rehearsal process and how they experience "a lot of falling" before perfecting their routine.

Then, they took the stage, performing a thrilling act that had everyone on the edge of their seat.

When they were finished, Simon Cowell rose to his feet with two thumbs in the air, calling them "one of the most difficult, dangerous acts we've seen on a live show."

"It felt to me like you've arrived," he declared. "I have so much respect for all of you for what you've done... I have a feeling this is gonna be a great, great night for you."



Howie Mandel was in agreement, noting that "I don't think people realize how amazing that is... you went above and beyond!"

Heidi Klum also added that the group "had my attention from the beginning to the very end."

"It's death-defying, what you do. On top of what you're doing, you're doing it on roller-boards, you guys are incredible!" she added.



Trae Patton/NBC Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Finally, Sofía spoke and raved about the group's talent. She echoed her fellow judges, telling Hakuna Matata Acrobatics "you guys deserve to be here."

"You don't need any help from anyone," she said before pushing her Live Show Golden Buzzer — the first of the series.

The group was beyond thrilled and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity as they hugged each other and cheered with the crowd.

Hakuna Matata Acrobatics now moves to straight to the finale, where they'll compete against 9 other acts — including the three other Live Show Golden Buzzers when they're given out later in the quarterfinals.



Trae Patton/NBC Sofía Vergara on 'America's Got Talent' on Aug. 13

It was announced on Aug. 6 that AGT was switching up the live show format by introducing the first-ever Live Show Golden Buzzer.

In a series first, all four judges will have the opportunity to send acts straight to the finals with a Live Show buzzer during four weeks of quarterfinals.

After the quarterfinals wrap, 12 acts will move on to the semifinals, where they will compete for the top six spots based on viewers' votes. Those six acts will then join the four Live Show Golden Buzzers in the two-night finale, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 and concluding Tuesday, Sept 24.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

