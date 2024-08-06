“America's Got Talent” Unveils the 44 Acts Competing in the Season 19 Live Shows — Plus a Historic Golden Buzzer Twist!

'America's Got Talent' season 19 live shows kick off Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Trae Patton/NBC From left: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell

America's Got Talent season 19 is continuing to make history!

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the hit NBC talent series announced the 44 acts that will compete in this season's live shows, set to kick off Aug. 13.

The live shows will begin with four weeks of quarterfinals, in which 11 acts will take the stage but only three will advance on based on America's vote.

In a series first, judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews will each have the opportunity to send acts straight to the finals with a "Live Show Golden Buzzer."

After the quarterfinals wrap, 12 acts will move on to the semifinals, where they will compete for the top six spots based on viewers' votes. Those six acts will then join the four Live Show Golden Buzzers in the two-night finale, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 and concluding Tuesday, Sept 24.



Trae Patton/NBC (L-R) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

This year's crop of talent will come from all acts of life and fans of AGT can expect to be wowed by performers with unique day jobs like "high school janitor, a dentist and a prison nurse."

From magic acts, flying acrobatics, drones and more, PEOPLE can reveal the 44 contestants performing in the live shows below.

The acts include: AIRFOOTWORKS (acrobatic act), Alex Sampson (singer), Arshiya (contortion), Ashes & Arrows (band), Ashlee Montague (extreme ballet), Attraction Juniors (shadow performance), Bboy Samuka (dance), Biko's Manna (singing group), Brent Street (dance group), Brooke Bailey (singer), Dee Dee Simon (singer), Erica Rhodes (comedian), Flewnt & Inkabee (rap duo) and Hakuna Matata Acrobats (acrobratic act).

Trae Patton/NBC Howie Mandel and Terry Crews with Brent Street

Also competing is Hypers Kids Africa (dance group), Illya and Anastasia (acrobatic act), Jelly Boy the Clown (sideshow act), Jonathan Burns (magician), Journeyy (singer), Kelsey Jane (aerial act), L6 (singing group), Learnmore Jonasi (comedian), LEGIÓN (dance), LiV Warfield (singer), Los Osos High School (dance group), Maya Neelakantan (musician), Menudo (singing group), Nini (musician), Oscar Stembridge (singer), Phillip Lewis (baton act), Pranysqa Mishra (singer) and Reid Wilson (singer),

Rounding out the list of talents is Richard Goodall (singer), Rhythm & Roni (dog act), Sabrina (dance group), Sam Huang (magician), Schumacher (variety act), Sebastián & Sonia (aerial act), Sky Elements (drone act), Solange Kardinaly (quick change act), Stephanie Rainey (singer), The Reklaws (band), TONIKAKU (variety act) and Young-Min (magician).

Trae Patton/NBC Richard Goodall with Heidi Klum and Terry Crews

So far this season, several Golden Buzzers have been given out. Howie used his two on dance group Brent Street and singer Reid Wilson, while Heidi gave hers to singers Richard Goodall and Pranysqa Mishra.

Sofía hit her buzzer for dance group Legion Dance and variety act Schumacher, and Simon used his on singer Liv Warfield and drone performers Sky Element. Learnmore Jonasi rounded out the Golden Buzzers with Terry granting the comedian his.

America's Got Talent kicks off its season 19 live shows on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

